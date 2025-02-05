Shortness of breath after light activity? It can be sickle cell anemia; doctor explains symptoms

Often when we feel shortness of breath after light physical activity, we dismiss it as fatigue or tiredness. But it can indicate serious health conditions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Divya Bansal, consultant - clinical hematology and BMT, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi pointed out, “It may indicate an underlying health issue such as low hemoglobin or anemia as it is medically called. One of the reasons of anemia can be Sickle Cell Anemia (SCA)—a genetic blood disorder where the body produces red blood cells that are abnormally shaped.” Also read | Sickle cell disease: Doctors reveal its causes, symptoms, preventive measures, treatment and therapies “Sickle cell anemia is a lifelong condition that needs timely diagnosis and management," said Dr. Divya Bansal.(Unsplash)

Explaining further, Dr. Divya Bansal added, “Normally, the red blood cells should be round, but in this condition, they take on a crescent shape and are referred to as ‘sickle-shaped’. This shape makes the passage of oxygen-supplying red blood cells in the blood vessels more difficult, and hence there could be shortages of oxygen to different parts of the body. Subsequently, patients might experience shortness of breath due to a lack of adequate oxygen supply. This symptom can also be accompanied by acute chest syndrome.”

What are the other symptoms of sickle cell anemia?

Recurrent pain: The pain can occur when blood flow is obstructed. This could happen anywhere in the body and could affect mainly the chest, abdomen, or joints.

Fatigue: As sickle cells cannot carry oxygen properly, chronic fatigue is mostly present.

Lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs): Patients with SCA are prone to lung infections since the immune system gets weakened, thereby impacting the system's ability to work against pathogens.

Risk of stroke: The severity of the condition increases the risk of strokes, particularly in young patients due to compromised oxygen supply to the brain.

Why is treatment for sickle cell anemia crucial?

"Sickle cell anemia is a lifelong condition that needs timely diagnosis and management. Symptoms like shortness of breath should not be taken lightly, as they can turn into severe complications. Regular checkups, including blood tests, help monitor the condition. Treatment options, such as pain management, blood transfusions, and medications, are aimed at reducing the severity of complications," explained Dr. Divya Bansal.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.