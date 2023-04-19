Haemophilia or Hemophilia is a health disorder where it becomes difficult for the body to clot the blood and due to this the person bleeds for a prolonged period or excessively. The condition can be congenital or acquired. Signs of Haemophilia due to Rheumatoid Arthritis, its diagnosis and treatment (Photo by Twitter/TheTalkDoctor_)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Siddharth M Shah, Consultant Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement surgeon at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim, explained, “Congenital Haemophilia is inherited due to a genetic defect and is present since birth. There is deficiency of certain proteins which are essential for normal blood clotting. It commonly affects the men. In contrast, acquired haemophilia develops later in life. It is an autoimmune condition where antibodies are formed against proteins that facilitate blood clotting. It can afflict persons of any sex.”

He added, “Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in the joints which can lead to joint destruction and arthritis. It can even affect the lungs, heart, eyes, and blood vessels. Acquired haemophilia has a link with other autoimmune conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis. In autoimmune disorders, the body forms antibodies that damage its own tissues or organs. About 4-8% cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) can develop acquired haemophilia.”

Revealing the signs and symptoms of haemophilia due to RA, Dr Siddharth M Shah said, “The patients may have signs and symptoms of RA, like joint swelling, deformity, and arthritis. Acquired haemophilia in RA cases may present as bleeding into one or more joints. Additionally, other features like subcutaneous bruising, blood in the urine, dark coloured stools, nosebleed or bleeding in the muscles or tissues may be present. These patients are known cases of RA and might be undergoing treatment for the same.”

As for the diagnosis, he shared, “The diagnosis is established based on clinical features and laboratory tests that measure the ability of the blood to clot normally. One of the tests of blood clotting called aPTT is usually deranged in patients with acquired haemophilia. The levels or activity of clotting factors like Factor VIII is usually low in these patients and the blood will show presence of Factor VIII inhibitor.”

Talking about the treatment, Dr Siddharth M Shah said, “The goal of the treatment is to stop further bleeding which can be life threatening. Bypass Concentrate (activated factor VII) and immunosuppressive drugs like steroids, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab - are used in the treatment of these cases. Acquired haemophilia can occur in patients of RA. Awareness about this condition amongst medical professionals can help timely diagnosis and treatment which are essential to prevent mortality and achieve favourable outcomes. Patients of RA must adhere to prescribed treatments and follow-up advice and seek immediate attention if any signs of abnormal bleeding occur.”