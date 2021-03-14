Silkworm silk may help better treatment of muscle atrophy: Study
In a step to discover the method to improve on traditional methods of cell culture, the researchers at the Utah State University recently used the silk from silkworm to grow skeletal muscle cells. The results of the study may hopefully lead to better treatments for muscle atrophy.
When scientists are trying to understand the disease and test treatments, they generally grow model cells on a flat plastic surface (think petri dish). But growing cells on a two-dimensional surface has its limitations, primarily because muscle tissue is three-dimensional.
Thus, USU researchers developed a three-dimensional cell culture surface by growing cells on silk fibers that are wrapped around an acrylic chassis. The team used both native and transgenic silkworm silk, the latter produced by silkworms modified with spider silk genes.
Native silkworm silks have been used previously as three-dimensional cell culture models, but this is the first time that transgenic silkworm silk has been used for skeletal muscle modeling. Elizabeth Vargis, Matthew Clegg, and Jacob Barney of the Biological Engineering Department, and Justin Jones, Thomas Harris, and Xiaoli Zhang of the Biology Department published their findings in ACS Biomaterials Science and Engineering.
Cells grown on silkworm silk proved to more closely mimic human skeletal muscle than those grown on the usual plastic surface. These cells showed increased mechanical flexibility and increased expression of genes required for muscle contraction. Silkworm silk also encouraged proper muscle fiber alignment, a necessary element for robust muscle modeling.
Skeletal muscle is responsible for moving the skeleton, stabilizing joints, and protecting internal organs. The deterioration of these muscles can happen for myriad reasons, and it can happen swiftly. For example, after only two weeks of immobilization, a person can lose almost a quarter of their quadriceps muscle strength.
Understanding how muscles can atrophy so quickly must begin at a cellular level, with cells grown to better represent reality.
"The overarching goal of my research is to build better in vitro models," said Elizabeth Vargis, associate professor of biological engineering at USU. "Researchers grow cells on these 2D platforms, which aren't super realistic, but give us a lot of information. Based on those results, they usually transition into an animal model, then they move onto clinical trials, where a vast majority of them fail. I'm trying to add to that first step by developing more realistic in vitro models of normal and diseased tissue."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals beta-blockers not likely to cause depression
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Risk of early death for men 60 per cent higher than for women, study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heart attack cases reported more frequently in women than men: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kick away your Monday blues Milind Soman style - with handstands
- Milind Soman recently shared a clip that shows the fitness enthusiast nailing a handstand with the utmost ease. Doing handstands are extremely beneficial for your body and this clip by the actor is inspiring us to give it a try.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Lesser consumption of fast food associated with lower stress levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise in eating disorders noticed during Covid-19 induced lockdown: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty gives Monday Yoga motivation, does Tolasana in new fitness video
- Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty gave her fans the much-needed motivation to exercise today by sharing a video of herself doing Tolasana. Read about its benefits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wearing face mask during exercise is safe: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Silkworm silk may help better treatment of muscle atrophy: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily use of e-cigarette can help you quit smoking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Working in night shifts may increase cancer risk, reveals study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests exercise could benefit patients with kidney disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal flow to meditation: Samantha Akkineni shows what her weekend looks like
- Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared snippets from her animal flow workout routine along with a picture of herself meditating while urging followers to start taking care of themselves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine-induced antibodies less effective against some variants: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox