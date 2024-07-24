Sonam Kapoor on getting pregnant at 36, her weight gain 'not ending': 'I went back to my heaviest ever'

Sonam Kapoor spoke about her struggle with body issues, after she gave birth to her son – Vayu. Sonam, in a recent interview with The Dirty magazine, spoke of the weight issues that she faced when we got pregnant with Vayu. “I was 36 when I got pregnant, and I had to take a lot of progesterone. In the first three months of my pregnancy, I put on 15 kilos. And after that, it was just not ending, I went back to my heaviest ever. Which was still okay while I was pregnant but when the baby comes out, you actually think that you're going to go back to your old body. That doesn't happen. It's taken me a year-and-a-half to lose the weight.” Sonam Kapoor spoke about her struggle with body issues, after she gave birth to her son – Vayu.(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor on constantly scrutinising herself:

Sonam further spoke of how body issues have been a recurring challenge in her life - “In this profession you're constantly scrutinising yourself, forget other people scrutinising you. And I’ve grown up in front of everyone from the age of 17 or 18. And I've also seen myself age, my body has changed, my face has changed, everything has changed. It’s difficult, it's traumatic. It's always been difficult for me. There's always been a body struggle. I mean, I don't want to say ‘struggle’, but it is that.”

Sonam Kapoor and motherhood:

Post pregnancy, it took Sonam almost one and a half year to get back to her old body. Speaking of her involvement with her child, and how she embraced motherhood, Sonam added that it was very important for her to embrace motherhood. She also realised that when one gives birth to a child later, they feel a lot more involved with the child. She got a lot of help from her husband Anand Ahuja who shared every duty with her.

About Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018. The actor gave birth to son Vayu in 2022. Sonam divides her time between India and UK. Post childbirth, Sonam featured in the 2023 thriller Blind.