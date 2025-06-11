Sonam Kapoor's diet secrets for toned body at 40: 'Collagen coffee' and lemon water in morning to soup at 7 pm

As an actor, Sonam Kapoor's diet plays a significant role in maintaining her overall health and well-being. Sonam, who turned 40 on June 9, shared an Instagram video on July 17, 2024, detailing her daily diet and everything she eats in a day. Sonam's diet focuses on balance, with a variety of whole foods and nutrient-dense options. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm' Sonam Kapoor's meals typically consist of whole grain and proteins. (Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor)

Everyone's nutritional needs are different, and Sonam's diet is likely tailored to her individual requirements and preferences – but if you're looking for inspiration or tips on healthy eating, Sonam's diet can provide some useful ideas.

In her caption, the actor wrote, “What I eat in a day! Thank you @chefvelton for making my food healthy and tasty. Thanks @radhkarle @radhikasbalancedbody for always making my nutrition plan healthy and balanced so my metabolism never takes a hit... also need to have at least 3-4 litre of water a day! Healthy and wholesome!”

Here's what Sonam's diet looks like:

1. Lemon water at 6 am

Sonam starts her day with a cup of warm water infused with lemon. Her morning ritual aids digestion and also provides her with vitamin C.

2. Collagen chocolate coffee at 6:45 am

The actor then has a collagen-infused coffee, which is made using oat milk and some chocolate. Collagen supplements are good for skin health, and help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. She also eats nuts like almonds and Brazil nuts, soaked in water.

3. Eggs and toast at 9:45 am

Sonam likes to have with a nutritious breakfast, often including an omelette and a toast.

4. Chicken arrabbiata pasta at 1:45 pm

Her lunch typically consists of whole grains and proteins. She eats a tomato-based arrabbiata pasta with chicken, a great source of protein.

5. Chicken on toast at 5:15 pm

Sonam's dinners are often light and early. She focuses on balanced meals that include protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. For example, she has chicken on sourdough toast.

6. Soup at 7 pm

She follows this up with a light soup.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.