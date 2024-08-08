Heart valve disease can be caused due to multiple factors like ageing, congenital defects and infections hence, it is crucial to understand the causes and symptoms of heart valve diseases for early detection and prompt medical intervention. The heart valve consists of four valves that is the aortic valve, mitral valve, pulmonary valve and tricuspid valve where these four heart valves make sure that the oxygen-rich blood flows in the one direction and also prevent the blood from flowing backward. Spotting signs of heart valve disease: Causes, types and path to treatment (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “Heart valve disease occurs when the structure of heart valve becomes severely damaged leading to various health problems. This can impact the valves making them too loose or too narrow, significantly restricting the heart from pumping the blood effectively. Stenosis and regurgitation are two main types of heart valve diseases.”

Types of heart valve diseases

Stenosis: Aortic valve stenosis also known as narrowing down of the heart valve. In this, the valve opening becomes narrowed or completely damaged and doesn’t open fully resulting in delayed functioning. This further reduces the blood flow from the heart to the aorta and the rest of the body. Stenosis can interfere with blood flow, causing various health problems, heart damage, and even reduced life expectancy in some cases. Individuals can experience multiple symptoms such as chest pain, difficulty in breathing especially after mild exercises, irregular heartbeat and fainting.

Heart valve regurgitation: It is a type of heart valve disease where the valves start to leak as the seal of the valve becomes damaged. In this condition, the mitral valve or Aortic valve which is located on left side of heart , does not close properly. This is why the heart might struggle and try to pump the blood harder, in forward direction, resulting in reduced heart function and heart failure. Over time this can lead to experiencing symptoms like fatigue, cough, rapid breathing, and trouble breathing while sleeping leading to sleeplessness.

Causes of heart valve disease

Birth defect: Some people are born with heart valve abnormalities which is also known as congenital valve disease. These defects can cause the valve to be the wrong size or have leaflets that are not attached properly. Congenital valve disease occurs when one or more heart valves don’t develop properly, preventing the heart valves from closing properly. This can put excessive strain on the hard, making it work harder. It can lead to various serious health conditions like heart failure, dilated cardiomyopathy, and aortic aneurysms.

Ageing: With the increasing age, valves start to become thicker and stiffer, limiting blood flow. The calcium deposit can lead to fluid buildup on the valves, making them less flexible. This can significantly increase the chances of health conditions like aortic stenosis.

Infections: Endocarditis is a type of infection of the inner lining of the heart, including the heart valves. Various bacteria or fungi can attack the valves causing severe damage and complications. As a result, the damaged valves might not function properly, leading to stenosis or regurgitation.

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre asserted, “Timely detection and management are important for improving the quality of life of the patient. Newer medicines can help to alleviate the symptoms and bring normalcy in life. Technological advancement in the artificial heart valve prosthesis has made the surgeries very low risks. Your doctor will determine the appropriate line of treatment for you. Do not overlook the symptoms and further investigation such as 2dechocardiography will detect or rule out heart valve disease.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.