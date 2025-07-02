Stanford trained gut doctor reveals 8 things he refuses to gatekeep as a gastroenterologist: 'Don't need to poop daily'

The term 'gut health' has become a buzzword, and the amount of information available can be overwhelming (Click here to know what is gut health, if you don't know). Instead of getting caught up in the latest trends, here are some practical tips for supporting gut health, shared by Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and ‘Harvard and Stanford trained expert’. Also read | Gastroenterologist suggests top probiotic, prebiotic and fibre-rich foods and drinks for happy gut health According to Dr Sethi, you don't need to poop daily, but you 'should not struggle' either. Anywhere between thrice a week to thrice a day is normal. he said. (Freepik)

Dr Sethi took to Instagram on July 1 to share a post titled: 'I’m a gut doctor and here are 8 things I refuse to gatekeep as a gastroenterologist'. According to Dr Sethi, by incorporating these gut-friendly tips into your daily routine, you can support a healthy gut-brain connection and overall well-being.

Here are his top gut-friendly tips that can positively impact your overall well-being:

1. Your gut affects your brain

He said, “90 percent of serotonin is made in your gut. If your digestion is off, your mood might be too.”

2. Slightly green bananas are better

Dr Sethi explained: “They are high in resistant starch, which feeds good gut bacteria, without spiking blood sugar.”

3. Eat your herbs plus spices

He said, “Turmeric, ginger and fennel aren't just flavours. They reduce inflammation and support digestion. I personally take all three daily.”

4. Gut damage starts with stress

“Your vagus nerve connects the gut and brain. Chronic stress = impaired digestion, bloating and constipation,” Dr Sethi said.

Foods like kimchi (pictured above), yoghurt, kefir, and sauerkraut contain probiotics that support gut health. (Freepik)

5. Fermented foods are an underrated medicine

He added, “Kimchi, kefir, sauerkraut and plain yoghurt feed your gut the right kind of bacteria. They can help with bloating, immunity and even mental clarity. Your gut microbes literally talk to your brain.”

6. Berries beat store-bought probiotics

“Blueberries, raspberries and pomegranate fuel your gut and reduce oxidative stress. Real food beats pill form,” he said.

7. You don't need to poop daily

According to him, you 'should not struggle' either. Dr Sethi said, “Anywhere between thrice a week to thrice a day is normal. But bloating, straining, or pain is not. Talk to a gastroenterologist if it persists.”

8. Gut health is not a trend

Dr Sethi said: 'It is your foundation'. According to him, fixing your gut improves mood, digestion, inflammation, sleep and helps with appetite control.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.