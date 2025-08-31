Stressful days? Spiritual mentor shares 5 meditation tips to calm your mind instantly

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the pressures of daily life. Many of us are caught in a relentless pursuit of success, accolades, and financial stability. From deadlines and traffic jams to family responsibilities and personal endeavours, we often find ourselves pulled in multiple directions. This constant hustle leads to one universal outcome: stress. With this backdrop, it's no wonder many experience bouts of unhappiness and anxiety. However, coping mechanisms vary widely. Overwhelmed? Spiritual Leader offers five meditation tips for calm(Adobe Stock)

What is the root of stress?

At its core, stress originates from our thoughts and emotions. The acronym STRESS can help illustrate this:

S – Sad

T – Toxic

R – Repetitive

E – Exhausting

S – Suffocating

S – Sadistic thoughts

Some people turn to exercise, yoga, or outdoor activities for stress relief. Others may seek therapy or solace in relationships. While these methods can be effective, one powerful tool for managing stress is meditation. When approached correctly, it has the potential to transform our mental state, making it a true blessing.

What are the benefits of meditation?

Meditation isn’t just reserved for monks or those on a quest for enlightenment. It is accessible to anyone seeking peace and clarity. At its core, meditation involves calming the mind, creating a space where thoughts can find rest. "Techniques vary, including breathwork, chanting, guided imagery, or even creative expression. Regardless of the method used, the aim is precise: to achieve inner stillness, spiritual mentor AiR Atman in Ravi tells Health Shots.

What are the 5 ways to calm your mind?

Here are five practical tips to help you integrate meditation into your daily routine and quickly calm your mind:

1. Forget the perfect pose

Contrary to popular belief, meditation doesn’t require a strict posture. You don’t need to sit cross-legged or force your spine into an upright position. The essence of meditation lies in the mind, not the body.

“Find a comfortable spot—whether it’s a chair, couch, or even your bed. Relax your body, and most importantly, allow your mind to rest as you embark on the inward journey,” says Atman in Ravi.

2. Ditch the fancy gear

Meditation doesn’t necessitate expensive equipment or elaborate setups. While some might prefer candles or soothing music, effective meditation can occur in silence.

“Embrace simplicity. Everything you need is within you. Meditate just as you are, without external distractions or the pressure of having the 'right' tools," he explains.

3. Tame your thoughts

Did you know that the average person has roughly 50,000 thoughts each day? Reducing this overwhelming Mental Thought Rate (MTR) is crucial to achieving genuine peace.

The spiritual guru says you must focus on observing your thoughts as they arise. Instead of letting them cascade chaotically, try to create space between yourself and these thoughts. Imagine them gently falling like snowflakes rather than pouring like rain. This practice fosters clarity, allowing you to remain anchored in the present moment, free from past regrets and future anxieties.

4. Turn the monkey into a monk

Our minds can often resemble restless monkeys, constantly craving attention and seeking fulfilment. This incessant yearning can be detrimental to our peace of mind.

“Work on recognising and curbing the ‘ever-yelling’ desires of your mind. By consciously addressing these thoughts and redirecting your focus, you can transform that restless monkey into a peaceful monk, a state of serene awareness,” Atman in Ravi adds.

5. Make meditation a habit

To fully realise the benefits of meditation, it should become a regular part of your life. Identify a quiet moment in your day—perhaps in the morning or during a midday break—dedicated solely to meditation.

He suggests: “Start small, even with just a few minutes daily. Gradually increase your practice as you grow more comfortable. Consistency is key. By making meditation a daily habit, you set the stage for lasting tranquillity.”

What are the mental health benefits of decluttering the mind?

By implementing these meditation techniques, you can significantly reduce mental clutter and lower your stress levels. Ideally, as you delve deeper into your practice, you’ll find that you can transcend the noise of the mind.

When you become aligned with a consciousness that transcends the daily grind, you gain insight into your true nature—the quiet, eternal essence that exists within. Living with this awareness leads to a consistent state of mindfulness, transforming even the most stressful days into opportunities for peace.