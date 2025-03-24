Struggling to conceive? These hidden causes of male infertility may surprise you
Infertility is the inability of a couple to conceive after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse. Male infertility occurs when the difficulty in conception is due to factors related to the male partner.
Causes of male infertility
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vandana Ramanathan, Consultant Reproductive Medicine at Garbhagudi IVF Centre, shared, “Male infertility is diagnosed through medical history, physical examination, and semen analysis. Semen analysis is crucial as it helps evaluate sperm count, movement (motility), shape (morphology), and overall quality. This test provides key insights into potential fertility issues and guides appropriate treatment. Male infertility is often linked to abnormalities in these parameters, as well as hormonal imbalances that can affect sperm production.”
Factors affecting sperm quality
According to Dr Vandana Ramanathan, several factors can impact sperm production and function, including:
- Genetic conditions such as Klinefelter syndrome and cystic fibrosis.
- Varicocele, an enlargement of veins around the testes that affects sperm production.
- Undescended testes, leading to increased heat exposure and reduced sperm production.
- Testicular injuries or torsion, which can disrupt blood flow and affect sperm formation.
- Infections, such as mumps, which can impair sperm production.
- Exposure to toxins and pesticides, which may negatively impact sperm health.
- Cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation.
- Excessive heat exposure, such as frequent hot tub baths and saunas, which can affect semen parameters.
- Lifestyle choices, including smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and drug use.
- Chronic conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid disorders, and hormonal imbalances.
- Certain medications, such as antidepressants and anabolic steroids, which can interfere with sperm production.
Impact of age on male fertility
Dr Vandana Ramanathan revealed, “Age plays a role in male fertility. While women experience a decline in fertility after age 34-35, men typically see a gradual decrease in sperm quality after age 45. However, men can remain fertile longer than women if their sperm health is maintained.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
