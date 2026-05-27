Struggling to focus after pandemic? Neurologist explains brain fog and shares 7 tips to reduce it

Do you feel disoriented and out of zone once in a while when you are trying to focus, whether at work, while studying, during a conversation, or even while doing simple everyday tasks, like forgetting why you entered a room just when you had gone to fetch socks? After the pandemic, many people have reported this mental fog, where there is a general struggle to focus that adversely impacts everyday functioning.



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To understand this better, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Kunal Bahrani, chairman and group director – neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, who said that in the years following the pandemic, many people have experienced mental cloudiness, slowed thinking, forgetfulness, or lack of focus. So much so that even otherwise healthy individuals are reporting difficulty concentrating properly, recalling information, or sustaining attention for a long period.

He explained that this rise in brain fog is shaped by the dramatic shift in lifestyle patterns during and after the pandemic. Let's quickly go through what this brain fog is, factors driving this and what you can do.

What is brain fog? What exactly happened during the lockdown that led to brain fog in the post-pandemic era? The neurologist answered, "During lockdowns, many individuals adapted to digital-first work and social environments. While this ensured continuity, it also led to prolonged cognitive overload. The brain, constantly switching between tasks, notifications, and virtual interactions, has had little opportunity to rest and reset.”

So, while the constant digital work and online engagement helped people stay connected during lockdown, it also kept the brain constantly active. Over time, excessive online exposure, multitasking, notifications and too much virtual exposure made it hard for the brain to slow down and focus. Slowly, this overstimulation became the normal in people's routine in the long-run.

What caused brain fog?

Aside from the persistent online connection, there are other factors which are responsible for brain fog. The neurologist mentioned sleep, especially as a major disruptor, because the blurring of boundaries between work and personal life has led to inconsistent sleep schedules, which directly affect memory consolidation and mental clarity. Even mild sleep deprivation can impair attention, decision-making, and problem-solving abilities, symptoms commonly associated with brain fog. Along with this, add the anxiety and social isolation faced during the pandemic, which also equally impacted the brain.

Stress is another factor worthy to pay attention to. The doctor explained, “From a neurological perspective, chronic stress plays a key role. Prolonged exposure to stress hormones such as cortisol can affect the hippocampus, the region of the brain responsible for memory and learning. This can manifest as forgetfulness or difficulty processing information."

Describing brain fog as one of the long-Covid symptoms, he noted, “ In some cases, individuals who experienced COVID-19 infection have also reported lingering cognitive symptoms, often referred to as part of ‘long COVID,’ where brain fog is one of the most commonly described effects.”