Struggling with lactose intolerance? UK surgeon shares a drink that can help you handle lactose better and ease bloating

Lactose intolerance can be more than just a minor inconvenience – it often brings along bloating, cramping, and lingering digestive discomfort. For many, even a small amount of dairy can mean rushing to the bathroom or dealing with gas for hours afterwards. But what if, instead of completely avoiding lactose, there was a way to help your gut adapt and tolerate it better over time?

Read more to find out what drink it it!(Unsplash)

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Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has highlighted a beverage that may help ease bloating, particularly for those dealing with lactose intolerance. In an Instagram video shared on April 15, the surgeon notes, “If you struggle with bloating, drinking kefir might actually help even if you're lactose intolerant.”

Lactose intolerance and bloating

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Rajan, many people gradually lose the ability to digest lactose after childhood as levels of lactase – the enzyme responsible for breaking it down – decline with age. As a result, undigested lactose reaches the colon, where it is fermented by gut bacteria, leading to gas production and bloating. How does kefir help? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Rajan, many people gradually lose the ability to digest lactose after childhood as levels of lactase – the enzyme responsible for breaking it down – decline with age. As a result, undigested lactose reaches the colon, where it is fermented by gut bacteria, leading to gas production and bloating. How does kefir help? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Rajan points out that even if you are lactose intolerant, it may be possible to retrain your gut microbiome to better tolerate lactose. Regularly consuming kefir can introduce beneficial bacteria that help ferment lactose in the gut, allowing your body to handle it more efficiently and potentially reduce gas and discomfort over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rajan points out that even if you are lactose intolerant, it may be possible to retrain your gut microbiome to better tolerate lactose. Regularly consuming kefir can introduce beneficial bacteria that help ferment lactose in the gut, allowing your body to handle it more efficiently and potentially reduce gas and discomfort over time. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Your gut microbiome can adapt. Studies show that daily kefir consumption can actually increase lactose fermenting bacteria like streptococcus thermophilus and lactobacillus. Over a time frame of two to four weeks, these bacteria can learn to handle lactose more efficiently, producing less gas.”

What happens when you drink kefir?

Kefir is one of the most potent probiotic sources, introducing a diverse ecosystem of beneficial microbes that enhance gut microbial richness. These bacteria help ferment food in the colon, producing short-chain fatty acids that support gut barrier function, reduce inflammation, and in turn, help alleviate bloating.

Dr Rajan highlights, “When you drink kefir daily, you're introducing a complex ecosystem that increases gut microbial richness. And here's where that could help with bloating: kefir bacteria can help to produce short-chain fatty acids. And these short-chain fatty acids can improve gut barrier function and reduce intestinal hyperpermeability or so-called leaky gut and decrease inflammatory signaling.”

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The surgeon points to studies suggesting that just four weeks of regular kefir consumption can help reduce IBS symptoms, including bloating, and in some cases may be more effective than inulin fibre or commercial probiotic supplements.

He elaborates, “A 2019 study showed that kefir consumption over 4 weeks significantly reduced IBS symptoms, including bloating. And another study suggested that daily consumption of kefir alone resulted in greater positive microbiome changes than inulin fibre or commercial probiotics.”

Usage guidelines

Dr Rajan recommends starting with a small dose – around 1/4 cup of kefir daily for the first week – and then gradually increasing your intake over the following weeks. He explains, “You could start with a 1/4 cup of kefir daily for the first week and slowly increase over the next few weeks. The colonic adaptation happens gradually and if you're plant-based, you can start with coconut or water kefir. You still get the microbial benefits just without the lactose.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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