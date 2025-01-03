Study reveals 12 questions that doctors should ask their patients to assess their brain health

The best way to manage neurological conditions that affect approximately 3 billion people globally, might be prevention more than cure. According to a recent study led by Dr. Linda M. Selwa, American Academy of Neurology, doctors can help patients maintain a sharp and healthy brain by addressing sleep, affect (mood), food and nutrition, exercise, social interactions, trauma prevention, blood pressure, risks, insurance affordability, negative exposures, and social determinants of health. Also read | Neurological conditions leading cause of ill health, disability globally: Lancet Here are the twelve questions that doctors should ask their patients.

The study is centered on 12 questions that can help assess the conditions of the patients to know which stage of a neurological condition they are in. Based on this, early intervention or prevention methods can be decided. Here are the 12 questions that doctors should ask their patients:

Understanding sleep quality and patterns:

Good quality sleep and healthy sleep patterns determines our pain perception, memory and mood. It is essential to assess the sleep routine of the patient.

Concerns about mood, anxiety and stress:

Especially in patients with neurological conditions, concerns of mood and anxiety are rampant. By asking gentle but direct questions about such concerns, deeper issues can be understood.

Concerns about food and nutrition:

Neurological conditions are often linked with food insecurity. By asking about their concerns of food security and questions on nutrition, it can be understood. Also read | Climate change exacerbates neurological diseases and mental health disorders as world heats up: Study

Can anxiety and stress affect neurological conditions?(Photo by Yashoda Hospitals)

Frequency of physical activity:

People often fail to meet the daily guidelines of physical activity. Doctors should understand the impact and the frequency of physical activity of their patients.

Connection with friends and family:

Social connections can significantly manage neurological symptoms. By being in touch with loved ones, one can feel wanted, heard and appreciated.

Questions on driving safety:

Usage of helmets, seat belts and concerns about safe driving should be assessed in patients to understand the risk of traumatic brain injury.

Concerns about high blood pressure:

To understand cardiovascular health, blood pressure levels should be assessed. Sustained hypertension can have a serious impact on neurological conditions.

Family history of neurological conditions:

This question should be asked to understand the family history of illnesses. Patients should also be asked about their cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Concerns about medicine cost:

Access to healthcare is a growing concern. Doctors should understand such concerns of the patient to address this challenge. Also read | What is Stiff Person Syndrome, the neurological disorder Celine Dion suffers from?

Status of vaccinations:

Infection prevention has a significant role in optimal brain health. Being up-to-date with vaccinations is mandatory for every individual.

Concerns about safety:

The final question should address the broader societal factors that can also have a severe impact on the neurological conditions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.