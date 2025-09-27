Study warns ramen eaters of early death, advises against drinking the soup

A piping hot bowl of ramen is comfort food for many. The spicy flavour, coupled with the richness of the broth, may even boost your mood on a day you are feeling off. But did you know it may be shortening your lifespan, majorly impacting health? A study published in the journal of nutrition, and health and aging revealed how ramen-eaters are at risk of an early death. Your favourite comfort food can shorten your lifespan!(Freepik)

ALSO READ: Always add extra salt to your meals? It is risky: Here's what it actually does to your body over time

Major health risks

The researchers examined 6,500 participants from Japan over a span of 4 years. They were divided into groups based on how they ate ramen: less than once a month, one to three times a month, once or twice a week and three or more times a week.

Now these ramen eaters, over time, particularly under 70, developed health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. While the findings don't directly link ramen to early death, there is are connection to high ramen consumption and higher health risks, especially with ramen.

Ramen's broth more harmful

The soup of ramen contains high salt content which is bad for health. (Freepik)

So what is making ramen more harmful? The study revealed that it is the soup that causes several sodium-related health problems, such as stroke, high blood pressure, and gastric cancer. In fact, the study also explained that those who drank more than half of the soup and ate ramen multiple times a week face a higher death risk. For context, the study demonstrated that the risks are even for those who drink alcohol.

The risk factor is especially higher for men under the age of 70. Now, while ramen is not life-threatening, it is the high salt content of ramen that makes it risky. Often, this salt is more in the soup.

The researchers recommended eating ramen only occasionally, instead of eating it daily. And most importantly, avoid drinking the ramen soup as it contains the most salt.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.