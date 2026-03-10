Suffering from chronic back and neck pain? Surgeon warns of Facet Joint Syndrome: 'Worsens with bending...'

Chronic back and neck pain are among the most common complaints today. Because it is so common, many people simply endure it or try to manage it with quick fixes such as hot water bags or balms. However, when the pain persists, it should not be overlooked. In fact, chronic pain can sometimes indicate an underlying ‘syndrome’ that requires proper attention.



We have asked Dr Neeraj Gupta, senior consultant spine surgeon at ISIC Multispecialty Hospital, New Delhi, to identify one possible issue that could be Facet Joint Syndrome.



What are facet joints?

What are facet joints? “Facet joints are tiny stability joints which are found between the vertebrae of the spine. They are elastic and ensure the alignment of the spine,” the surgeon answered. So these joints help the spine properly stay aligned and allow smooth movements.

But these joints can degenerate, and as the surgeon added, whether from age, inflammation, injury or repeated stress, they can result in a condition called Facet Joint Syndrome.

The surgeon explained that this condition is actually a common cause of chronic back and neck pain, but it is often overlooked because many assume their discomfort is simply due to muscle strain or poor posture. Over time, ignoring such pain can worsen mobility and make everyday movements more challenging.

“It is normally worsened with some movements like bending backwards or twisting and can be transferred to adjacent parts,” Dr Gupta alerted which movements can further worsen the syndrome.