Suffering from chronic back and neck pain? Surgeon warns of Facet Joint Syndrome: 'Worsens with bending...'
Find out what the chronic neck pain indicate towards and know the signs which may help you identify the ‘Facet Joint Syndrome.’
Chronic back and neck pain are among the most common complaints today. Because it is so common, many people simply endure it or try to manage it with quick fixes such as hot water bags or balms. However, when the pain persists, it should not be overlooked. In fact, chronic pain can sometimes indicate an underlying ‘syndrome’ that requires proper attention.
We have asked Dr Neeraj Gupta, senior consultant spine surgeon at ISIC Multispecialty Hospital, New Delhi, to identify one possible issue that could be Facet Joint Syndrome.
What are facet joints?
What are facet joints? “Facet joints are tiny stability joints which are found between the vertebrae of the spine. They are elastic and ensure the alignment of the spine,” the surgeon answered. So these joints help the spine properly stay aligned and allow smooth movements.
But these joints can degenerate, and as the surgeon added, whether from age, inflammation, injury or repeated stress, they can result in a condition called Facet Joint Syndrome.
The surgeon explained that this condition is actually a common cause of chronic back and neck pain, but it is often overlooked because many assume their discomfort is simply due to muscle strain or poor posture. Over time, ignoring such pain can worsen mobility and make everyday movements more challenging.
“It is normally worsened with some movements like bending backwards or twisting and can be transferred to adjacent parts,” Dr Gupta alerted which movements can further worsen the syndrome.
Signs and symptoms:
For better understanding, let's look at how this syndrome feels. Here are some of the signs shared by Dr Gupta:
- Localised pain in the neck, mid-back, or lower back
- Pain that worsens with extension (leaning back) or rotation
- Stiffness and reduced flexibility in the spine
- Muscle spasms around the affected area
- Pain radiating into the shoulders, buttocks, or thighs (without nerve compression)
- Discomfort after prolonged standing or sitting
Why difficult to diagnose?
Turns out this condition is also difficult to diagnose accurately. According to the surgeon, facet joint pain can often mimic other spinal problems. This is why knowing the specific signs and symptoms are critical so that you can learn if your neck pain is more than just a posture issue.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
