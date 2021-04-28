Sunny Leone on wearing a face mask during boxing workout: ‘safety over comfort’

Always the one to serve fashion and fitness inspiration to fans with equal panache, Sunny Leone was seen opting for a full body workout recently while doing her bit to spread awareness about wearing a face mask amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Her latest kickboxing workout video is all about practicing a boxing “technique used by fighters” but not without wearing her face mask amid Covid-19 even if “it’s more difficult”.

Taking to her social media handle earlier, Sunny had given fans a glimpse of her fitness routine as she worked out with her trainer at a gym. Donning a half sleeves, V-neck tee paired with black tights and hair pulled back into a no-nonsense top knot, Sunny completed her sporty look with a pair of white sneakers, a face mask and red boxing gloves.

The video opens to Sunny twirling on the same spot for quite some time before she starts hitting alternately on the pads held up by her trainer. She shared in the caption, “Dont always post workout videos but I thought this was fun. A technique used by fighters who are hit in the head and get dizzy. I’m no fighter but was fun to try this. Lol thanks Arif (sic).”

Sunny added, “Oh and btw it’s more difficult to box with a mask on!!! But safety over comfort at this moment (sic).” Taking the Internet by storm, the video grabbed over 2 million views while still going strong.

Benefits:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter