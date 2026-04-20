Supplements vs natural foods: Nutritionist explains what works better for your immunity

The pandemic has led to greater awareness of the food we consume. Most of us would like to take charge of our health by avoiding chemical-laden foods and opting for naturally available foods rich in the nutrients we need. Many of us forget that in some cases, the pills that we consume might only treat the symptoms and give instant relief to the pain, but will never be able to get to the root cause. Hence, it’s important to understand the differences between natural and supplemental foods and how they affect our health and well-being. Always consult a medical professional before starting supplements. (Adobe Stock)

"Natural products are derived from plants, such as fruits and vegetables. They score higher than supplements because they contain a host of beneficial nutrients, including vitamin C, iron, and zinc, which are what one is looking for. Amla contains naturally occurring vitamin C, with levels up to 600 mg per 100 grams of the fruit," nutritionist Pooja Kedia tells Health Shots.

How can I get 100% vitamin C? Vitamin C in amla remains stable even after boiling for 80 minutes. This shows that dehydrated amla powder is a good source of vitamin C. Amla contains phytonutrients that support digestion and liver health. "It can also help control high blood sugar levels in the early stages and, along with iron, can boost haemoglobin levels", says the expert. Taking amla as a supplement provides only the recommended dose of vitamin C and does not offer these additional benefits.

Whole foods provide many more micronutrients than our bodies need. They are complex and contain phytonutrients and antioxidants, which help reduce tissue damage. "The natural fibre in whole foods helps relieve constipation and lowers the risk of colon and rectal cancers. It also helps prevent heart disease and type 2 diabetes ", says Kedia.