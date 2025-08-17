Surgeon shares 6 lifestyle tips to decrease hepatitis risk: ‘Stop drinking’

Hepatitis refers to the inflammation of the liver, due to causes that are both viral and non-viral in nature. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lohit Shetty Raju, consultant, HPB and liver transplantation surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Bengaluru said, “Within the viral category, we have forms of hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. On the other hand, non-viral causes could come from the over consumption of alcohol (alcoholic hepatitis), autoimmune diseases, certain toxic and medicative exposures, and the increasingly prevalent fatty liver disease or NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis).” Also read | Hepatitis can cause liver disease: Gastroenterologist shares common causes, symptoms, prevention tips Know the lifestyle habits to follow to lower hepatitis risk.(Freepik)

Dr Lohit Shetty Raju added that while certain causatives of hepatitis are unavoidable, a majority of them stem from simple lifestyle choices. Here are the lifestyle habits to follow to lower hepatitis risk:

1. Adequate hygiene and food consumption practices

Hepatitis A is spread via the fecal-oral route, usually through food or water contaminated with feces from an infected individual. It is famously rampant in places with substandard sanitation hygiene. Preventative measures on the other hand are safer drinking water, washing hands regularly, and not eating food from places with questionable hygiene.

2. Maintain your hygiene practices

Practices of poor handwashing and unsafe sexual relations increase your chances of contracting hepatitis A and B. Frequent handwashing especially before eating and after using the toilet is critical. Safe sexual practices are equally important in avoiding these diseases.

3. Receive vaccination

Vaccines for both hepatitis A and B are obtainable. If you are in the high-risk group such as health professionals or anyone who comes into contact with infected body fluids regularly, you should get the vaccination. Taking precautionary measures for liver infection is better than preventable advanced liver disease management. Also read | World Hepatitis Day 2025: Expert shares 5 reasons why hepatitis cases spike in monsoon

Stop drinking alcohol to decrease the risk of liver diseases.(Adobe Stock)

4. Take caution with fluids

One of the primary ways of contracting hepatitis B is through infection contact with blood, sperm, vaginal fluids, or even saliva. A mother can give it to their child during birth (vertical transmission). Individuals can spread it through intercourse, needle sharing, and through blood donation without health screening. Always ensure blood transfusions are performed in certified centres. Also, personal items such as razors or toothbrushes should not be shared.

5. Stop drinking

Alcohol damages the liver due to alcoholic hepatitis. Lowering the quantity of alcohol consumed can be beneficial.

6. Look for signs

Look out for early signs such as low fever, mild jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, and tummy ache. In very rare instances, Acute Liver Failure is a possibility with hepatitis A and in extreme cases may necessitate a liver transplant. Also read | Liver specialist explains how hepatitis affects women; tips and tests every woman should know for early detection

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.