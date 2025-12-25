Sweet potato vs white potato: Nutritionist explains which is better for weight loss

When it comes to weight loss, many people compare sweet potatoes and white potatoes. Both are common foods in diets around the world. As more people aim for healthy eating, the question is: which potato is better for weight loss? Both types of potatoes offer benefits that can meet different nutritional needs and personal tastes. Sweet potato wedges: This is the easiest and fastest recipe for all your last-minute parties. All you need are potatoes, egg whites, salt, pepper and cheese.(Instagram/marieguerlain)

Sweet potatoes are a popular superfood because of their bright orange colour and sweet taste, making them a favourite among many health-conscious people. "White potatoes, on the other hand, are versatile and can be used in many recipes", Nutritionist Prernna Kalra tells Health Shots. It’s important to understand the nutritional value, health effects, and benefits of both types to determine which option is best for your weight-loss journey.

Are sweet potatoes and white potatoes related?

At first glance, sweet potatoes and white potatoes look alike. A medium potato, whether sweet or white, has about 150 calories. However, they offer different nutrition. Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that supports good vision and the immune system. This antioxidant also gives sweet potatoes their bright colour.

White potatoes are a great source of potassium, which is important for muscle function and for maintaining the body's fluid balance. A medium white potato has about 620 mg of potassium, while a medium sweet potato has around 450 mg. If you’re worried about muscle cramps or want to stay hydrated, adding white potatoes to your diet could be a good option.

Both sweet potatoes and white potatoes are high in carbohydrates, which are the primary source of energy for our bodies. Sweet potatoes have a lower glycemic index (GI) than white potatoes. This means they cause a slower rise in blood sugar levels. For people who monitor their blood sugar, such as those with diabetes, sweet potatoes may be a better choice.

Will sweet potatoes raise blood sugar?

The glycemic index (GI) helps us understand how foods affect our blood sugar levels. Sweet potatoes have a low GI, which means they can raise blood sugar slowly. This gradual increase can help people avoid sudden energy drops. For those managing their weight or diabetes, keeping blood sugar levels stable is very important.

White potatoes can have different glycemic index (GI) values depending on how they are prepared and the type used. Boiled white potatoes have a lower GI than baked or fried ones. It's also important to know that eating white potatoes with proteins or healthy fats can help reduce blood sugar spikes. This makes white potatoes a good option when they are correctly included in a meal.

Does sweet potato have more fibre than white potato?

When it comes to feeling full, the type of food you eat matters. Fibre plays an important role in this. Sweet potatoes usually have more fibre than white potatoes, which can help you feel fuller. A medium sweet potato has about 4 grams of fibre, while a medium white potato has about 2 grams. This difference can be important for people trying to control their appetite or manage their weight.

Fibre is important for digestive health. It helps you have regular bowel movements and feeds good gut bacteria. Foods high in fibre can aid weight loss because they often require more chewing and take longer to digest. This helps you feel full longer. If you want to feel satisfied after meals, consider eating a sweet potato.

Are sweet potatoes high in beta-carotene?

Sweet potatoes are known for their high antioxidant content, especially beta-carotene. This nutrient helps improve vision and skin health and boosts the immune system. Colourful varieties, such as purple sweet potatoes, are even richer in antioxidants and offer additional health benefits. Studies show that antioxidants can reduce oxidative stress in the body, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases.

White potatoes have fewer antioxidants than sweet potatoes, but they still offer health benefits. They contain phytonutrients that may help overall health. However, when it comes to antioxidant power, sweet potatoes are better.

Does cooking potatoes destroy nutrients?

How you prepare potatoes can affect their health benefits. Sweet potatoes are very versatile; you can mash, bake, roast, or blend them into smoothies. White potatoes can also be used in many dishes, like roasted, mashed, or as a base for hearty soups. The cooking method is important. Frying food can add extra calories and fat, reducing its nutritional benefits. Instead, choose healthier cooking methods, such as baking or steaming, to preserve as many nutrients as possible.

Which is healthier, white potatoes or sweet potatoes?

Ultimately, choosing between sweet potatoes and white potatoes depends on your personal taste and health needs. If you like the sweetness and nutrients of sweet potatoes, include them in your meals often. On the other hand, if you enjoy the creamy texture of white potatoes and the ease of traditional recipes, feel free to use them in moderation.

Consider mixing both types of food in your diet. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of each while keeping your meals interesting. Successful weight loss depends not only on choosing the right foods but also on having a healthy relationship with food. Focus on enjoyment, balance, and sustainability.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)