Tabu doesn’t really understand the concept of work-life balance: ‘Happiness is overrated’

‘Work and life are not separate things’

She said, “What if somebody’s life is only work? What if you don’t want to have a life apart from work? What is work to you? Work and life are not separate things. But I do understand now that everything, every issue, every fight, every battle, everything comes down to your individual needs and priorities... I don’t know any other life... I don’t have anything to compare it to. I don’t know if being single is defining how my life is right now, if that is why I am who I am. I don’t know how it would have been if I’d had somebody in my life. Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be worse. I don’t know, I will never know.”

‘I am very happy with my life’

Tabu also said, "I am very happy with my life. I mean, I’m not 20, and my definition of happy is not the same at 50. Happiness is overrated, everyone is trying to be happy. I think contentment is more important. Acceptance, too. I have always accepted myself as I am.”

Work-life balance

Creating the right work-life balance is not easy. The pressure to juggle everything — family, work, and home life — makes it hard to ensure that all parts of one's life are accounted for and looked after equally.

But achieving a balance between work and life can have many benefits including improved mental and physical health, better relationships, and increased job satisfaction. Here are some tips that can help you maintain a work-life balance more effectively.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.