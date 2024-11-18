Tabu doesn’t really understand the concept of work-life balance: ‘Happiness is overrated’
What is work to Tabu? For starters, work and life are not separate things, according to the actor. She also opens up about being single in her 50s.
In a new interview with The Nod, Tabu, 53, spoke about her love for the late artist MF Husain, her journaling obsession, why happiness is overrated, and more. The actor also opened up about how work is very important to her, but she doesn’t really understand the concept of a work-life balance. Also read | When Tabu said talking about her marriage was ‘boring', didn't understand why being single was a big deal
‘Work and life are not separate things’
She said, “What if somebody’s life is only work? What if you don’t want to have a life apart from work? What is work to you? Work and life are not separate things. But I do understand now that everything, every issue, every fight, every battle, everything comes down to your individual needs and priorities... I don’t know any other life... I don’t have anything to compare it to. I don’t know if being single is defining how my life is right now, if that is why I am who I am. I don’t know how it would have been if I’d had somebody in my life. Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be worse. I don’t know, I will never know.”
‘I am very happy with my life’
Tabu also said, "I am very happy with my life. I mean, I’m not 20, and my definition of happy is not the same at 50. Happiness is overrated, everyone is trying to be happy. I think contentment is more important. Acceptance, too. I have always accepted myself as I am.”
