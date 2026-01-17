Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer ranks best to worst vegetarian protein sources: From dal to paneer

While the concept sounds simple and doable, putting it into practice is more nuanced. One must also consider the variety of protein sources available. This is where discretion becomes vital, as not all sources deliver the same protein quality or offer the same level of efficiency.

Protein is an indispensable part of the diet. Without fail, in almost every health and wellness conversation, this macronutrient comes up, highlighting how critical it is to meet the daily protein requirements. From supporting immunity and improving muscle mass to regulating appetite and aiding weight management, its benefits are wide-ranging.

Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who worked with Bollywood actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, clarified doubts about this issue by ranking protein sources. He created a tier list categorised into S, A, B, C, and D, with S being the best and highest-protein category and D the worst.

Here are the proteins he ranked:

1. Dal Dal is found in almost every Indian household and is a regular on the plate, especially in dishes like dal chawal. But does it truly stand as a productive source of protein? Siddhartha reasoned, calling dal an incomplete protein, “Even if you get your protein from dal, it is not gonna get assimilated, so I am going to put it in the B tier.”

2. Nuts Nuts are convenient, easy to consume on the go, and are already considered nutrient-dense foods, which often leads to the assumption that they are rich in protein as well. But the trainer warned that nuts provide negligible usable protein, as very little of it is actually properly digested by the body. This is why he placed them in the C tier, urging people not to rely on nuts as a primary protein source.

3. Greek yoghurt Greek yoghurt is the trainer's personal favourite, and he did not recommend it out of personal bias alone. Its high protein content is the real reason: it delivers around 8 grams of protein per 100 grams, earning it a spot in the A tier.

4. Protein biscuit These days, supermarket shelves are loaded with snacks and biscuits carrying labels of ‘protein’ as a way to show that they are the healthier picks. But the trainer issued a clear warning!

He said: “Anything which is a biscuit and says protein on it, avoid it in all cases. I am going to put that in the D tier.”

5. Paneer/ tofu The best was saved for the last as the trainer placed it in the S tier, reminding us that it is one of the main sources of protein. He also noted that opting for low-fat paneer makes it an even better choice.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.





