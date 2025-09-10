Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer shares why so many people ‘lose weight but gain it back’

Losing weight feels like a big win, but what happens when the kilos creep back just as quickly? It's a frustrating cycle many people struggle with, no matter how disciplined they are. Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, shares in his August 30 Instagram post a surprising reason why so many people lose weight but fail to maintain it, and shares what it really takes to keep the results long-term. (Also read: Fitness coach shares ‘Japanese eating rule’ Hara Hachi Bu to stay lean and shredded without ever dieting ) Celebrity trainer Siddhartha Singh reveals why weight loss often fails and how to maintain it.(Instagram)

Siddhartha explains in his post, "You lost a lot of weight and then you gained it back. I'll tell you three reasons why this is happening again and again."

Why weight loss often fails to last

According to him, the first reason is relying on quick fixes instead of long-term solutions. "You probably tried something like keto or fasting or maybe no carbs. Maybe you started running a lot or doing a lot of cardio, and yes, you came down in weight. But what happened? As soon as you went back to your normal habits, you were back to 80 again," Siddhartha explains.

The second reason, he says, is chasing motivation instead of building structure. "Maybe it was your marriage or a big occasion, and you told yourself, 'Before this date, I want to lose 10 kgs.' You achieved that, but what happened after the date? In a month, you were back to your normal weight again. Nobody taught you how to maintain that weight," he points out.

How to maintain weight

As for the third reason, Siddhartha admits it may not sit well with many. "The problem is you think you know too much. You've read a couple of articles, you've done this weight loss–weight gain cycle a couple of times, and you think, 'Oh, I can lose 10 kgs whenever I want.' Maybe yes, you can lose it, but can you maintain your weight after losing that 10 kgs? No," he stresses.

His advice? Go back to the fundamentals. "Unlearn everything, go back to basics, and follow a plan that has sustainability built in. Because this time, when you lose weight, you should not gain it back again, it's just a waste of time," Siddhartha concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.