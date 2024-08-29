The world is eating bananas before bed for better sleep. Study reveals if it actually helps anything
Bananas are nutritious and should be added to the daily diet. But does it help in falling asleep?
Bananas have been called the perfect pre-bedtime snack for years now. But turns out it may not actually be doing anything for your sleep quality. A recent study revealed that bananas - although nutritious - may not actually help us fall asleep.
Bananas are great sources of with magnesium, potassium and Vitamin B6 - nutrients that have calming effects on the body. However, one banana cannot curb the daily requirements of these nutrients for the body. For example, bananas are known for their potassium content but the truth is that one banana can provide only 10% of the body's daily potassium requirement.
Banana and its nutrient content:
Due to the content of potassium, magnesium and Vitamin B6 in bananas, these fruits have the reputation of making people fall asleep easier.
Magnesium is known for making us feel calm and helping us relax. However, bananas contain under 30 milligrams of magnesium, while the body’s daily requirement is 400 milligrams. Hence, the food we eat should be focused on achieving the body’s daily magnesium content.
Vitamin B6 helps in mood regulation and boosting serotonin production. The daily requirement of Vitamin B6 is 1.3 milligrams – bananas can provide 0.4 milligrams of that. Vitamin B6 boosts sleeping, and bananas can help in providing a percentage of that requirement.
Does banana help in falling asleep?
Bananas are extremely nutritious and are harmless usually when consumed before bed. It is recommended to add bananas to the daily diet as well. However, people with high blood sugar issues should be cautious about it.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
