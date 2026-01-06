Think those tiny dots on your nose are blackheads? Dermatologist reveals the truth

Blackheads are a skin condition that affects, among other parts of the body, our face. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition is a form of acne caused by open bumps on the skin that are filled with excess oil and dead skin. As such, it can appear as dark spots on the surface. Dr Scott Walter shares 3-step skincare routine to get rid of black spots on the nose within weeks.(Pexel)

However, not all dark spots seen on the face are blackheads, especially the ones appearing on the nose. Taking to Instagram on August 24, 2024, Dr Scott Walter, a dermatologist based in Denver, Colorado, explained that the dark spots on the nose are more likely to be sebaceous filaments.

He went on to share a three-step regimen which, if followed daily, would help remove the spots in weeks.

Step 1: BHA exfoliant in the morning

Dr Walter stated that we should start our day with a BHA exfoliant. “BHA or beta-hydroxy acid is oil-soluble,” he explained. “So it's able to get into pores, exfoliate them and clean out any oil buildup and dead skin cells that make up the sebaceous filaments.”

The exfoliant can be applied directly to the nose. It can also be applied on a cotton pad first, which is left on the face for a few minutes. This can increase the efficacy of the procedure.

Step 2. Retinol or retinoid at night

At night, Dr Walter suggested the use of retinol, which helps increase cell turnover and leads to gentle exfoliation of the pores.

Step 3. Clay masks a few times per week

The final step is applying clay masks a few times every week. “Clay or kaolin helps in a few ways,” shared Dr Walter. “It acts like a magnet and draws excess oil, impurities and dead cells out of the pores, while helping control the production of sebum.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.