Cardiologist shares 3 things you should do if you want to age more slowly than your parents: ‘What shocks me most is …'

Wrinkles and grey hair are just the visible signs of ageing; what matters more is what’s happening inside your body. Heart health, metabolism and inflammation play a major role in how fast you age. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, shares in his December 24 Instagram post three key things you should do to stay biologically younger for longer. (Also read: Apollo Hospital dermatologist shares 5 common newborn skin mistakes parents should avoid ) Dr Bhojraj shares 3 keys to combat invisible ageing and promote longevity. (Unsplash)

Why are people ageing faster despite healthier lifestyles

“I see this every week in my clinic,” says Dr Sanjay. “Patients tell me, ‘I’m eating clean. I’m exercising. I’m taking supplements… but I still feel older than I should.’ What shocks me most is that many of them are doing more than their parents ever did and yet, they’re ageing faster.”

According to Dr Bhojraj, this pattern kept repeating until he noticed something striking. “The patients who looked younger, healed faster, and stayed mentally sharp well into their 50s, 60s and 70s weren’t trying harder. They were simply doing three very specific things differently.”

What actually helps slow down ageing from the inside

He explains that ageing slowly has less to do with doing more and more to the body, and far more to do with removing what’s silently wearing it down. “Ageing faster isn’t always visible. Most of my patients struggled because of invisible stressors, chronic inflammation they couldn’t feel, stress hormones that were constantly switched on, and everyday habits that were quietly damaging their cells.”

Once the focus shifted, he says, the transformation was clear. “Everything changed when we stopped chasing fixes and started protecting the body. We focused on three things: protecting sleep, lowering inflammation before it turns into disease, and training the nervous system, not just the muscles.”

The results followed soon after. “Within months, lab reports improved, thinking became clearer, medications reduced, and people started hearing the same line again and again: ‘You don’t look your age,” Dr Bhojraj concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.