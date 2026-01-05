Apollo Hospital dermatologist shares 5 common newborn skin mistakes parents should avoid

Newborn skin looks soft and perfect, but it is thinner, drier, and more prone to irritation than adult skin. The delicate barrier can be damaged through rashes, dryness, and infections. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aditya Holani, consultant dermatologist, Apollo Hospitals, Pune, shares 5 common mistakes many loving parents make, and simple ways to fix them. (Also read: Malaika Arora swears by these 5 pranayama techniques to stay toned and fit in 50s: From Anulom vilom to bhramari ) To prevent diaper rash, change diapers promptly and apply barrier cream. (Freepik)

1. Don’t bathe your baby too often and for too long

Daily long baths in hot water can remove the natural oils of the skin and upset its pH balance. Choose short baths using lukewarm water and a mild, fragrance-free, pH-balanced baby cleanser. Limit baths to a few times a week for newborns, and only once daily once your baby is older and active.

2. Don’t skip applying moisturiser after bath

If you dry your baby and move straight to clothes, moisture evaporates quickly, and the skin can become rough or itchy. Applying a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free baby moisturiser immediately after patting the skin dry, while it is still slightly damp, to lock in hydration and support the skin barrier. Pay extra attention to cheeks, folds, and legs, where dryness often shows first. Over time, the use of moisturising cream regularly keeps skin softer, calmer, and less likely to crack.

Common baby skin care mistakes parents make and how to avoid them. (Freepik)

3. Don’t use talc-based talcum powder and strong fragrances

Traditional baby powders, especially talc-based ones, can create clouds of fine particles that your baby may inhale, which can irritate or even damage the lungs. Many paediatric groups now advise avoiding talc powders altogether because of these inhalation risks.

Strong perfumes, deodorant soaps, and heavily scented lotions can also trigger allergies or eczema in babies whose skin is sensitive to these ingredients. If you must use a powder, choose a cornstarch-based option, apply a small amount to your hand first, and keep it away from your baby’s face.

4. Don’t forget to apply sun protection

A single bad sunburn in childhood can significantly increase the risk of skin cancer later in life. Babies under six months should be kept out of direct sunlight as much as possible and protected when outside. For older babies, use a broad-spectrum, mineral-based sunscreen on exposed areas, along with hats and sun protective clothing. Avoid being outdoors when the sun is strongest.

5. Don’t leave the diaper area damp

Leaving a wet or soiled diaper on for too long exposes your baby’s skin to moisture, friction, and stool, all of which can cause painful diaper rash. Clean the area gently with water or alcohol-free wipes, allow it to dry and use a generous layer of zinc oxide or petroleum jelly-based barrier cream at each change, especially overnight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.