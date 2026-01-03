Diabetologist explains the role of personalised supplements in improving digestion

Apps, fitness trackers, and at-home test kits have removed barriers in healthcare, providing consumers with real-time data. People use this information to guide their fitness plans and diet choices. This approach to health, known as personalised health or precision nutrition, is gaining traction, particularly for gut health. Our gut microbiota is unique, like fingerprints. Supplement makers understand this too. They analyse consumer data to identify gut health needs and create tailored solutions. How can an individual's gut microbiome influence personalised nutrition?(Unsplash)

When you hear recommendations like "eat more fibre" or "cut out gluten," it’s easy to feel limited, as suggestions often overlook the details of your digestive system and your unique gut. A study published in Cell reports that the human microbiome varies widely, affecting digestion and immune health. This underscores the importance of a personalised approach to dietary supplements. “Instead of a one-size-fits-all method, tailored supplementation can meet your body’s specific needs”, Diabetologist Dr Shubhanshu Gupta at Sova tells Health Shots.

What is the best supplement to help with digestion?

Personalised supplements can change how we view food and digestion. Instead of asking, “What can’t I eat?” a more empowering question is, “What does my body need to digest these foods well?” This shift helps us focus on what supports our health rather than what we must avoid. This is especially helpful for people with diabetes, as managing digestion can affect blood sugar levels. A study by the American Diabetes Association found that those who received personalised dietary advice had better blood sugar control. This supports the idea that a tailored approach improves digestion and overall health.

What is a functional problem of the digestive system?

Many digestive issues aren’t long-term diseases. They are often just functional problems. Take lactose intolerance, for instance. It doesn’t mean you have to avoid dairy altogether; it means your body might not produce enough lactase, the enzyme needed to digest lactose. "Instead of cutting out dairy, you can use personalised supplements to help you by pinpointing the specific areas where your digestion struggles can introduce targeted support to improve how your gut works," says the diabetologist.

Many people have trouble digesting lactose, the sugar found in milk and dairy products. Research published in the International Dairy Journal indicates that over 70% of people worldwide are lactose intolerant. "For most, taking lactase supplements can help reduce symptoms, making it easier to enjoy a variety of foods", says Dr Gupta. Personalised supplements recognise needs, helping create a healthy, balanced relationship with food.

What are the three parts of digestion?

A tailored approach to digestion usually includes three main areas of support:

Targeted enzymes: These supplements provide the enzymes your body may need. For example, lactase helps digest dairy products, protease breaks down proteins, and lipase breaks down fats. "Taking these specific enzymes can help your body break down nutrients more effectively", says the doctor. Research from Bentham Open Access indicates that enzyme supplements can improve digestion and help your body absorb nutrients more effectively, which may reduce symptoms such as bloating and gas.

Precision probiotics: Probiotics are no longer just basic bottles with a few strains. We now offer precision probiotics that meet your specific gut needs. "If you have issues like inflammation or irregular digestion, a multi-strain probiotic tailored to your symptoms can really help", says the expert. A 2021 study, The Microbe, found that some probiotics are effective for managing gut symptoms, highlighting the benefits of a personalised approach.

Mucosal support: Nutrients like L-glutamine are important for supporting the gut. "This amino acid helps repair the gut lining, improving nutrient absorption and reducing unwanted immune responses. It is invaluable for people dealing with leaky gut," says the doctor. This condition occurs when undigested food particles leak into the bloodstream, causing inflammation and discomfort.

The main goal of personalisation is to provide long-term health and strength, not just quick fixes. When your supplements match your specific health markers, they do more than support digestive health. Better nutrient absorption from personalised supplements can significantly improve your energy, cognitive function, and immune system.

A study on Nutrients in personalised nutrition found that people who used a tailored supplementation plan were more satisfied with their health journey and saw improvements in their overall quality of life. This shows that personalising nutrition not only benefits the digestive system but also the whole body.

Why are supplements important for your health?

Personalised supplements are important for a healthy, active lifestyle. "They support a varied diet, which is key to maintaining gut health", says the expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)