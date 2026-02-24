This 59-year-old Singaporean photographer’s insanely youthful looks make him appear decades younger; here’s his secret

Tan credits his youthful appearance to a mix of good genetics and consistent lifestyle habits. Discipline, he says, plays a central role. In an interview with CNA Lifestyle , he shared details of his daily routine, which begins with a simple but nutrient-rich breakfast, typically a protein shake or oatmeal paired with eggs, honey, and avocado. His lunch and dinner usually consist of steamed or grilled chicken or fish, served with broth and rice.

With more than one million followers on social media, his age-defying looks continue to draw global attention. Over the years, he has also worked with high-profile celebrities, including Janet Jackson, Rita Ora, and Shu Qi, according to South China Morning Post .

Many consider ageing an inevitable decline in energy and vitality, but Chuando Tan has built a reputation challenging that belief. The Singaporean photographer and former model has become widely known for his remarkably youthful appearance, maintaining a toned physique and smooth complexion that often leads people to assume he is decades younger. Now 59, Tan frequently gets mistaken for someone in his late 20s. (Also read: Sania Mirza follows a ‘protein-heavy diet, walks 5–7 km daily’; shares her fitness and skincare routine after retirement )

British media reported that Tan first went viral in July 2017 after a Chinese website spotlighted his Instagram profile, triggering a massive surge in followers. The sudden attention brought an overwhelming wave of messages from around the world. “[I got] tonnes of messages from strangers all around the world. Even TV stations and notable news websites, they all wanted to know how I did it,” he told CNA, admitting that he stayed home for nearly two weeks due to the unexpected spotlight.

Tan strongly believes in maintaining a balance between calorie intake and physical activity . “The activities that you do during the day should be equal to the calories that you burn during that day, as simple as that. And the amount of food that you consume during the day is equal to the calories that you put in your body,” he told the publication, emphasising that consistency matters more than extremes.

Despite the admiration, Tan remains candid about ageing. “I do feel the pressure. Because deep inside, I know I'm not that young. I'm ageing. So I'm not going to give the false impression that I'm forever young. Maybe they all want a shortcut, a secret to how to keep their youth?” he said, acknowledging that while there is no magic formula, discipline and balance have been key to his journey.

