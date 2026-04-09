This fitness coach shares workout routine to help you achieve beach-ready body: Complete fitness blueprint

Planning a beach vacation but still dreading beach body? Coach Kev, in an X post dated April 8, 2026, shared a workout routine that targets love handles effectively and helps you achieve your dream body. He also shared workout tips, rules, and diet plans that will support your weight-loss goal. Here’s the breakdown of the entire workout routine.

Fitness coach shares workout plan to achieve beach body.(Unsplash)

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Workout plan

Here’s the workout plan you can follow to achieve your dream body. You can follow this plan alternatively: push, pull, and legs, four times a week.

Push:

shoulder press tricep pushdowns incline bench press machine cable fly cable lateral raises overhead tricep extensions

Pull:

lat pulldowns preacher curls close-grip rows seated face-pulls close-grip pulldowns smith machine shrugs preacher hammer curls

Legs:

RDLs leg Press hip thrusts hack squat leg extensions seated leg curls machine calf raises

Workout rules

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the workout rules you need to know for effective results, as per the fitness coach: Coach Kev said, “Weightlifting over cardio 100 percent of the time. You don't want to be 'skinny fat,' right? Then you need to build/maintain muscle.” Try to do three to four times per week of weightlifting. Two-three sets per movement, 6-12 reps each set, taking each set within a rep of failure. Use a proper form; ego lifting makes you look stupid, risks injury, and leads to zero muscle gain. Track your workouts and aim to do more weight or more reps than in your previous session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the workout rules you need to know for effective results, as per the fitness coach: Coach Kev said, “Weightlifting over cardio 100 percent of the time. You don't want to be 'skinny fat,' right? Then you need to build/maintain muscle.” Try to do three to four times per week of weightlifting. Two-three sets per movement, 6-12 reps each set, taking each set within a rep of failure. Use a proper form; ego lifting makes you look stupid, risks injury, and leads to zero muscle gain. Track your workouts and aim to do more weight or more reps than in your previous session. {{/usCountry}}

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Track your workouts and aim to do more weight or more reps than in your previous session. (Pexel)

Dietary rules

Here are some of the dietary guidelines that you should follow for effective results, as per coach Kev:

You'll skip breakfast and have caffeine in the morning to curb appetite. You'll replace all chips, candy, crackers, and junk snacks with: Greek yoghurt, protein shakes, fruit, protein chips, and jerky. You don't need to cook every meal, but each meal needs to be protein-dominant (steak, beef, chicken, turkey, or seafood, being the biggest portion). If you are a vegetarian, then you can consume pulses, paneer, tofu, and legumes. You should consume zero-calorie beverages only (protein shakes are an exception). You should strictly avoid alcohol as it wrecks your energy, metabolism, recovery, sleep, mood, gains, and more. Try to be 500-1,000 calorie deficit each day (including weekends). Use a TDEE calculator from Google to determine this number.

Other rules

You need to get seven hours of sleep to ensure your body rests enough. Weigh daily and compare weekly averages. If the average is decreasing, keep going. Measure your waist weekly (if you're losing around your waist, it's working; ignore the scale).

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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