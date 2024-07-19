Thunderclap headaches: What are they? Know causes and prevention tips

Severe headaches that start very suddenly and are explosive in nature are referred to as thunderclap headaches. “It's explosive and unexpected nature is likened to a clap of thunder. A thunderclap headache is a very severe headache of abrupt onset that reaches its maximum intensity within one minute or less of onset and demand immediate medical attention due to its potential to signal serious underlying conditions,” explained Dr. Darshan Doshi, consultant - Neurology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, in an interview with HT Lifestyle. A thunderclap headache is a very severe headache of abrupt onset that reaches its maximum intensity within one minute or less of onset and demand immediate medical attention due to its potential to signal serious underlying conditions,” explained Dr. Darshan Doshi.(Unsplash)

Often thunderclap headaches are accompanied by nausea, vomiting, altered consciousness, confusion, seizures, neck stiffness and sensitivity to light and sound. Here’s what we need to know about these severe headaches.

ALSO READ: Extreme stress can give you 'tension headaches'

Thunderclap headaches: Potential causes

Subarachnoid hemorrhage: Bleeding between the brain and its surrounding membrane.

Reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome: Temporary constriction of brain blood vessels.

Thunderclap headaches: When to seek medical attention?

“Due to potential severity, any thunderclap headache should be treated as a medical emergency. If a sudden, severe headache peaks within a minute, seek immediate medical care. It's crucial to err on the side of caution and consult a doctor or reach an emergency of nearby hospital to prevent dangerous complications,” explained Dr. Darshan Doshi.

ALSO READ: Headache hacks: Try these 4 effective ways for relief

Thunderclap headaches: Diagnosis and treatment

Initially a neurological exam such as order brain imaging (CT or MRI) is performed. A lumbar puncture may also be performed to check for bleeding or infection. Treatment depends on the underlying cause identified by diagnostics. It may include medications for pain and symptoms, surgical interventions for aneurysms or arterial dissections, blood thinners for blood clots, and supportive care with close monitoring in a hospital setting.

Thunderclap headaches: Prevention tips

Thunderclap headaches can be prevented with a few healthy lifestyle changes such as managing high blood pressure, avoiding smoking or excessive drinking, and incorporating a healthy diet and a workout routine. However, in more severe cases, there may be long-lasting neurological effects in patients.