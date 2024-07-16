Too much sugar for breastfeeding mothers can lead to diabetes in infants. Here's why

A mother’s diet during pregnancy and after pregnancy has a direct impact on the development of the baby. Explaining this, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nitika Sobti, Gynecologist & Obstetrician, Director - Cloudnine Hospital, Gurugram, said, “While the importance of a well-balanced maternal diet for the infant's health cannot be overstated, understanding what to eat, how much to eat, and what supplements to take can turn out to be overwhelming for mommies-to-be. Pregnant and new mothers should consult healthcare providers to tailor their diets to their specific needs, ensuring the best possible start for their children.” The gynecologist further explained how a mother’s diet can affect the baby directly. "While the importance of a well-balanced maternal diet for the infant's health cannot be overstated, understanding what to eat, how much to eat, and what supplements to take can turn out to be overwhelming for mommies-to-be," said Dr. Nitika Sobti.(Unsplash)

Diet during maternity phase:

Poor diet during the maternity phase is linked with a lack of key nutrients in the diet, including iron, iodine, folate, zinc, and calcium. This nutritional deficiency can lead to pre-eclampsia, developmental delays, cognitive issues, and even stillbirth.

Diet during pregnancy:

During pregnancy, a woman has an increased demand for key nutrients to cater to her as well as her infant’s health. This nutritional demand is met by the consumption of a balanced diet, with foods rich in calcium, Vitamin D, folate, iron, Omega-3, and zinc. If the diet is deficient in either of these nutrients, the infant’s immune system and cognitive abilities may be impacted. This can impact the infant’s risk of developing allergies and chronic diseases.

Diet low in diverse nutrients:

If the mother consumes a diet low in diverse nutrients but high in processed foods or sugars, the infant is highly likely to develop childhood obesity or even type 2 diabetes. Hence it is important for the mother to have a diet balanced with sufficient amount of supplements.

Diet during breastfeeding:

During breastfeeding, a mother’s dietary intake can impact the infant’s consumption of milk quality. Breast milk is the primary source of nutrition for a baby and if the mother does not maintain a nutritious diet, the infant might suffer from various issues including a weakened immune system, poor physical growth, cognitive impairment, metabolic disorders, and micronutrient deficiencies.

