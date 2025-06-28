Search
Top 8 smart baby monitors for your little one's safety; Trust these options and stay stress-free

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 28, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Baby monitors are every new parent's priority. So, here are our top 8 smart baby monitors for your baby's safety and security.

Imou Smart Baby Monitor WiFi Camera, 2MP 1080P HD Video, Crystal IR Night Vision, Up to 256GB SD Card Support, Easy Set Up, Motion/Human/Sound Detection, Two Way Talk, Works with Alexa, Model DK1

Qubo Smart Home Security Cam 360° 3MP 2K | Made in India | Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | NightPulse Vision | Mobile App | Two-Way Talk | SD Card & Cloud Storage | Alexa & OK Google | Hero Group

Qubo 2MP Baby Cam | 1080p Full HD Wi-Fi Baby Monitor | Cry Detection, Sleep Tracking, 2-Way Audio | Mobile App Control | NightPulse Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording

Bempu Bellybutton Smart Breathing Baby Monitor for Safer Sleep with Gentle Vibration, App Notifications, Easy to Clip, Portable, Medical-Grade Materials & Non-Bulky Design (Yellow)

Trueview 4G Sim Based + Wi Fi Based Smart CCTV Camera for Home | Baby Monitoring Servelance | Indoor Camera for Home (4G Smart Camera)

WYZE Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 1080p Plug-in, Color Night Vision, Two-Way Audio, Motion Detection for Baby Pet Monitor, Compatible with Alexa

HelloBaby Monitor with Camera and Audio, 1000ft Long Range Video Baby Monitor-No WiFi, Night Vision, VOX Mode-Power Saving, 2.4 Portable Travel Screen, Baby Safety Camera, for Baby/Pet, Plug & Play

Nooie Baby Monitor, WiFi Pet Camera Indoor, 360-degree Wireless IP Nanny Camera, 1080P Home Security Camera, Motion Tracking, IR Night Vision, Compatible with Alexa, Two-Way Audio

One of the realistic fear of every working parent is to overlook their little ones while they are at work. And that is where a smart baby monitor comes into the picture. So, be you are at work, busy working in the kitchen, or just stepped out for some shopping, a smart baby monitor lets you keep an eye on your little one while you're occupied.

Best baby monitor for your little one(Pexels)
Best baby monitor for your little one(Pexels)

If you too want to invest in a smart baby monitor, then we have created this rundown for you. This list incorporates top 8 baby monitors that you can trust.

1.

Imou Smart Baby Monitor WiFi Camera, 2MP 1080P HD Video, Crystal IR Night Vision, Up to 256GB SD Card Support, Easy Set Up, Motion/Human/Sound Detection, Two Way Talk, Works with Alexa, Model DK1
The Imou Smart Baby Monitor offers real-time video and audio monitoring with advanced motion detection. This baby monitor is equipped with night vision and two-way talk that keeps you connected to your baby even in the dark. Its compact design, mobile alerts, and cloud storage make it perfect for modern parents. Be you're in the next room or away from home, Imou ensures your baby's safety through a secure, easy-to-use interface accessible via smartphone.

Specifications

Camera Quality:
1080p Full HD
Night Vision:
Infrared night vision up to 10m
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi (2.4GHz)
Two-Way Audio:
Built-in microphone and speaker
Motion Detection:
Smart motion tracking and alerts
Storage Options:
Cloud storage & MicroSD up to 256GB
Mobile App Support:
Imou Life App (Android & iOS)
Power Supply:
DC 5V/1A
Imou Smart Baby Monitor WiFi Camera, 2MP 1080P HD Video, Crystal IR Night Vision, Up to 256GB SD Card Support, Easy Set Up, Motion/Human/Sound Detection, Two Way Talk, Works with Alexa, Model DK1

2.

Qubo Smart Home Security Cam 360° 3MP 2K | Made in India | Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | NightPulse Vision | Mobile App | Two-Way Talk | SD Card & Cloud Storage | Alexa & OK Google | Hero Group
Qubo Smart Home Security Cam provides 24x7 surveillance with AI-powered face recognition and person detection. Built for home use, this baby monitor delivers crisp 1080p video and clear night vision. With Alexa and Google Assistant integration, this baby monitor fits seamlessly into any smart home. Qubo’s secure cloud storage and encrypted data transmission ensure complete privacy for your family.

Specifications

Resolution:
1080p FHD
Lens Angle:
110° wide-angle lens
Audio:
Two-way talk with echo cancellation
AI Features:
Person detection, face recognition
Storage:
32GB internal memory + Cloud
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi (2.4GHz)
Smart Integration:
Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
Built-in Alarm System:
Yes
Qubo Smart Home Security Cam 360° 3MP 2K | Made in India | Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | NightPulse Vision | Mobile App | Two-Way Talk | SD Card & Cloud Storage | Alexa & OK Google | Hero Group

3.

Qubo 2MP Baby Cam | 1080p Full HD Wi-Fi Baby Monitor | Cry Detection, Sleep Tracking, 2-Way Audio | Mobile App Control | NightPulse Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording
The Qubo 2MP Baby Cam is designed for baby monitoring with sharp 1080p video, two-way talk, and temperature alerts. It tracks your baby’s movements with precision and offers lullaby playback. This baby camera ensures parents are always in touch with their baby, thanks to intelligent alerts and secure access via mobile.

Specifications

Video Quality:
2MP (Full HD)
Audio Monitoring:
Cry detection with real-time alerts
Privacy Mode:
Enabled with app control
Night Vision:
Infrared with baby-friendly soft glow
Storage:
Cloud + up to 256GB SD card
Mounting:
Wall or table mount
Smart Features:
Temperature monitoring, lullaby player
App Support:
Qubo App (iOS & Android)
Qubo 2MP Baby Cam | 1080p Full HD Wi-Fi Baby Monitor | Cry Detection, Sleep Tracking, 2-Way Audio | Mobile App Control | NightPulse Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording

4.

Bempu Bellybutton Smart Breathing Baby Monitor for Safer Sleep with Gentle Vibration, App Notifications, Easy to Clip, Portable, Medical-Grade Materials & Non-Bulky Design (Yellow)
The Bempu Bellybutton Smart Breathing Baby Monitor is a wearable sensor that tracks a baby’s abdominal breathing and alerts parents to any irregularities. Compact and non-invasive, it vibrates and lights up if breathing stops, enabling rapid response. It’s ideal for newborns and ensures peace of mind during sleep.

Specifications

Function:
Tracks baby’s breathing and motion
Sensor Type:
Bellybutton wearable sensor
Alerts:
Real-time vibration and mobile notifications
Connectivity:
Bluetooth Low Energy
Battery Life:
Up to 3 days per charge
Comfort:
Soft silicone for newborn skin
App Integration:
Yes (for data tracking)
Medical Use:
Designed for infant health safety
Bempu Bellybutton Smart Breathing Baby Monitor for Safer Sleep with Gentle Vibration, App Notifications, Easy to Clip, Portable, Medical-Grade Materials & Non-Bulky Design (Yellow)

5.

Trueview 4G Sim Based + Wi Fi Based Smart CCTV Camera for Home | Baby Monitoring Servelance | Indoor Camera for Home (4G Smart Camera)
The Trueview 4G Sim Based camera offers complete monitoring freedom without Wi-Fi dependency. Ideal for remote areas, it supports live video streaming through a 4G SIM. With PTZ control, night vision, and two-way audio, it’s suitable for both baby monitoring and general home security.

Specifications

Network:
4G SIM card-based, no Wi-Fi required
Camera:
HD 720p resolution
Audio:
Two-way audio support
Pan/Tilt Control:
Remote-controlled rotation
Night Vision:
Infrared support for low-light viewing
Storage:
Cloud & TF card support
Mobile App:
Trueview App (supports live view)
Portability:
Ideal for travel and remote monitoring
Trueview 4G Sim Based + Wi Fi Based Smart CCTV Camera for Home | Baby Monitoring Servelance | Indoor Camera for Home (4G Smart Camera)

6.

WYZE Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 1080p Plug-in, Color Night Vision, Two-Way Audio, Motion Detection for Baby Pet Monitor, Compatible with Alexa
The WYZE Cam v3 is a versatile, weather-resistant camera that delivers stunning video day or night. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, it features colour night vision, motion detection, and free cloud recording. It’s perfect for baby monitoring and overall home security on a budget.

Specifications

Resolution:
1080p Full HD
Weather Resistance:
IP65-rated (indoor/outdoor use)
Night Vision:
Colour night vision and IR sensors
Audio:
Two-way talk
Smart Alerts:
Motion and sound detection
Storage Options:
MicroSD card up to 32GB & cloud recording
Connectivity:
2.4GHz Wi-Fi
Mounting:
Magnetic & screw mount options
WYZE Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 1080p Plug-in, Color Night Vision, Two-Way Audio, Motion Detection for Baby Pet Monitor, Compatible with Alexa

7.

HelloBaby Monitor with Camera and Audio, 1000ft Long Range Video Baby Monitor-No WiFi, Night Vision, VOX Mode-Power Saving, 2.4'' Portable Travel Screen, Baby Safety Camera, for Baby/Pet, Plug & Play
The HelloBaby Monitor is a plug-and-play baby monitor with a dedicated parent unit, eliminating the need for Wi-Fi. With infrared night vision, pan-tilt control, and clear two-way audio, it keeps parents visually and audibly connected. It’s a great option for families seeking simplicity and security.

Specifications

Display:
5” LCD screen (Parent Unit)
Camera Rotation:
Pan 355° & Tilt 120°
Night Vision:
Auto IR night vision
Battery Life:
Up to 8 hours in eco-mode
Two-Way Talk:
Built-in mic and speaker
Lullabies:
Built-in soothing sounds
Range:
Up to 1000ft in open area
No Wi-Fi Required:
2.4GHz FHSS connection for privacy
HelloBaby Monitor with Camera and Audio, 1000ft Long Range Video Baby Monitor-No WiFi, Night Vision, VOX Mode-Power Saving, 2.4 Portable Travel Screen, Baby Safety Camera, for Baby/Pet, Plug & Play

8.

Nooie Baby Monitor, WiFi Pet Camera Indoor, 360-degree Wireless IP Nanny Camera, 1080P Home Security Camera, Motion Tracking, IR Night Vision, Compatible with Alexa, Two-Way Audio
The Nooie Baby Monitor is a sleek, Wi-Fi-enabled camera with 360° coverage and real-time alerts. It features night vision, motion tracking, and two-way audio, allowing parents to monitor their child from anywhere. Its minimalist design and powerful features make it a top choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Camera Resolution:
1080p Full HD
Night Vision:
940nm infrared LEDs
Motion + Sound Detection:
Real-time alerts
Cloud & Local Storage:
SD card up to 128GB + Cloud
Two-Way Audio:
Full-duplex communication
Smart App:
Nooie Cam App with multi-user view
Pan/Tilt Function:
355° horizontal, 94° vertical
Integration:
Works with Alexa
Nooie Baby Monitor, WiFi Pet Camera Indoor, 360-degree Wireless IP Nanny Camera, 1080P Home Security Camera, Motion Tracking, IR Night Vision, Compatible with Alexa, Two-Way Audio

FAQ for smart baby monitor

  • What is a smart baby monitor?

    A smart baby monitor is an advanced monitoring device that allows you to keep an eye (and ear) on your baby using video, audio, and smart features such as smartphone access, motion detection, sleep tracking, and real-time alerts.

  • How does it connect?

    Most smart baby monitors connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing you to access the video and audio feed directly from your smartphone or tablet using a companion app.

  • Is it safe to use Wi-Fi around my baby?

    Yes, smart monitors use low-powered Wi-Fi signals that are considered safe. However, always ensure your monitor is from a reputable brand that follows safety and data encryption standards.

  • Can I watch my baby when I’m away from home?

    Absolutely! As long as your monitor and phone are connected to the internet, you can check in on your baby from anywhere in the world using the app.

  • Can more than one person access the monitor?

    Yes, most smart baby monitors allow multiple user access, so both parents or caregivers can monitor the baby from their devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

