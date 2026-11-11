Before You Buy: Nonstick vs stainless steel vs cast iron: Here’s what to consider before choosing your everyday cookware
Struggling to choose between nonstick, cast iron and stainless steel? Here's what works for everyday cooking.
Choosing the right cookware is not just about convenience or aesthetics. It directly influences how food cooks, how flavours develop and how much effort goes into everyday kitchen maintenance. For Indian cooking, where we regularly prepare everything from tadkas and curries to dosas, rotis and deep-fried dishes, there is no single cookware material that works best for every purpose. Nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron each have distinct advantages. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Muskaan Ajmani shared a guide on choosing the right cookware.
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Nonstick cookware
According to Ajmani, nonstick cookware is particularly useful for everyday low to medium-heat cooking. It works well for preparing dosas, omelettes, cheelas, pancakes and dishes that tend to stick to the surface.
It also requires relatively little oil, making it convenient for quick cooking. However, nonstick pans should not be exposed to very high temperatures or heated empty for extended periods, as excessive heat can damage the coating. Avoid using metal spatulas or abrasive scrubbers, which can scratch the surface. Once the coating starts peeling or deteriorating, it is time to replace the pan.
Stainless steel cookware
“Stainless steel cookware is one of the most versatile options for an Indian kitchen. It is suitable for boiling, sautéing, preparing curries, making gravies and cooking rice,” said Ajmani. It handles high temperatures well and does not have a synthetic coating that can wear off. Stainless steel also allows better browning and caramelisation, which can add depth to the flavour of certain dishes. The key is to preheat the pan properly and use an appropriate amount of oil to prevent food from sticking. For everyday use, good-quality, multi-ply stainless steel cookware is a worthwhile investment.
Cast iron cookware
Cast iron cookware is excellent for dishes that benefit from consistent heat retention. It works particularly well for dosas, rotis, parathas, shallow frying and slow-cooked preparations. Once properly seasoned, cast iron develops a naturally nonstick surface. It also distributes and retains heat effectively, allowing food to cook evenly. However, it is heavier, requires regular seasoning and needs to be dried thoroughly after washing to prevent rusting.
Which one to choose?
“My recommendation is not to invest in an entire cookware collection made from just one material. A practical Indian kitchen should ideally have a combination of all three,” said Ajmani. Use stainless steel for everyday cooking, nonstick for careful preparations and cast iron for high-heat cooking and traditional dishes. Ultimately, the right cookware is the one that suits your cooking habits, is maintained correctly and delivers consistent results over time.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a professional with any questions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More