Saif Ali Khan performs surya namaskar in new fitness video; know the 12 yoga poses and their benefits for physical and mental well-being

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga guru, spiritual leader, author and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, explained that surya namaskar is a flowing sequence of 12 yoga postures performed in coordination with breathing. Each pose helps engage different muscle groups while promoting flexibility, strength and balance. When practised continuously, the sequence can also offer cardiovascular benefits and encourage mindfulness.

Alongside the video, the actor also shared a motivational message about getting back into a routine and prioritising both mental and physical well-being. “Time to get back to work!.. First the mind.. then the body .. back on track for a happy new year !,” he wrote in the caption. (Also read: Dietitian shares 6 ways to maintain balanced eating habits after festive celebrations )

Saif Ali Khan is giving fitness enthusiasts some midweek motivation with a glimpse of his yoga routine. The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on November 11 to share a video of himself practising surya namaskar, also known as sun salutation or salute to the sun. In the clip, Saif is seen shirtless and dressed in a pair of black shorts as he moves through the traditional sequence of 12 yoga postures, combining stretches, bends and controlled movements.

Benefits of surya namaskar Talking about the benefits of surya namaskar, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar explains that the practice engages and mobilises the entire body while supporting the functioning of different organs and body systems, including the endocrine and respiratory systems. He adds that the sequence can help improve energy levels, support immunity, aid digestion and develop overall strength and physical endurance.

“Sun salutation can work wonders for your overall physical and mental well-being, provided the 12 step-by-step postures are performed correctly,” he says. Akshar further explains that surya namaskar can be adapted to suit different body types and abilities, but coordinating movements with breathing remains central to the practice. He emphasises that correct alignment is equally important, as an incorrect movement in one posture can affect the transition into the next. Since the sequence engages several parts of the body, practitioners should pay attention to their posture, breathing and technique throughout the routine. Read the full article here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.