Kareena Kapoor Khan brought a piece of royal history to her Diwali celebrations, and it wasn't just her outfit that caught attention. The actor accessorised her festive ensemble with a 30-carat emerald pendant and a centuries-old diamond kalgi, both connected to the royal family of Bhopal. Kareena Kapoor wears a 30-carat emerald and 200-year-old royal kalgi (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena wore a silver-work kaftan and matching turban by designer Punit Balana. But the jewellery gave the look a much more personal story, with heirlooms passed down through her husband Saif Ali Khan's family.

Here's what makes the two pieces particularly special.

Kareena Kapoor's 30-carat emerald belonged to the Begum of Bhopal One of the standout pieces was a 30-carat emerald pendant that once belonged to Sajida Sultan, the Begum of Bhopal. The emerald is carved with Ayat-ul-Kursi, a verse from the Quran, making it distinctive not just for its size but also for its inscription.

The jewel came through Saif Ali Khan's family. His grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

The pendant is therefore more than a statement accessory. It connects Kareena's festive look to the history of the Bhopal royal family and the personal heirlooms that have remained within it.

The 200-year-old diamond kalgi with a royal connection The other striking detail was the diamond kalgi pinned to Kareena's turban. A kalgi is a decorative ornament traditionally worn on a turban, particularly in royal and ceremonial dressing.

According to the details shared by her stylist, the approximately 200-year-old piece belonged to the Nawab of Bhopal. It was also worn by Saif Ali Khan on his wedding day.

The ornament features three feathers and rows of pearls. Its historical significance goes beyond its age: cultural researcher Deepthi Sasidharan has linked the design to the three-feathered emblem associated with the Prince of Wales.

The piece is associated with Hamidullah Khan, who served as honorary aide-de-camp to Edward, Prince of Wales, during his 1921–22 visit. Its journey through the family is said to have continued from Hamidullah Khan to his daughter Sajida Sultan and then to her grandson Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena wearing it for Diwali gave the heirloom another chapter in its history.

Kareena's silver kaftan and turban by Punit Balana For the outfit itself, Kareena opted for a silver-work kaftan and a matching turban by Punit Balana. The fluid silhouette offered a relaxed alternative to the heavily structured festive outfits often seen during Diwali celebrations.

The silver detailing complemented the heirloom jewellery, while the turban provided a natural setting for the kalgi. Her styling brought the two historical pieces into focus rather than letting the outfit compete with them.

Why heirloom jewellery makes such a statement Kareena's Diwali look offers an interesting perspective on occasion jewellery. While contemporary statement pieces are often chosen for their design or sparkle, heirlooms carry something more personal: family history, craftsmanship and stories that have travelled across generations.

The 30-carat emerald and the diamond kalgi were not simply accessories selected to complete a festive outfit. Their connection to the Bhopal royal family made them the most meaningful elements of the look.

And perhaps that's what made Kareena's ensemble stand out. The outfit was contemporary, but the jewellery carried a history that went back generations.

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