From layered shirts to smart jackets: 4 casual winter looks men can wear this season
From denim layers to textured jackets, here are a few ways men can elevate their casual wedding looks this season.
The wedding and winter season brings plenty of reasons to dress up, but not every occasion calls for ethnic wear or formal clothing. More men are considering comfortable yet fashionable outfits for the family get-togethers, festive parties, and even for casual outings during the week. Layering becomes much easier in the winter, and wardrobe basics can be easily transformed into stylish ensembles. Denims, sweatshirts, jackets and knits are essential clothing items for men this festive and winter season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vishal Mehra, co-founder of Stylox Fashion, shared ways men can consider layering this season.
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1. Denim and shirts for an easy everyday look
Denim paired with a casual shirt remains a reliable option for men. “Checked shirts, subtle prints and strong shades can add outdoor variety to make the outfit look even more tailored,” said Mehra. Dark blue and black jeans work well with shades such as olive, beige, burgundy and white. A pair of legs completes the look and is suitable for casual gatherings and festive outings.
2. T-shirts layered with winter jackets
According to Mehra, layering is one of the easiest ways to update a basic winter outfit. A plain T-shirt worn with denim, a bomber or a puffer jacket creates a practical mix for colder days. Black, navy, brown and gray remain versatile selections, while instant-fit jeans and boots or shoes complete the look. This combination works well for evening outings and casual winter plans.
3. Polo T-shirts with chinos
Mehra highlighted that for men who prefer a cleaner look without going completely formal, polo T-shirts and chinos make a good combination. Bottle green, burgundy, navy and cream are suitable colour choices for the festive season. The outfit can be styled with loafers or minimal sneakers, making it a good option for family dinners, festive lunches and informal get-togethers.
4. Knit sweaters with classic denim
Knitwear adds a winter-ready touch to casual dressing. Crew-neck sweaters and textured pullovers paired with blue or black denim create a balanced look that’s comfortable and presentable. Men can experiment with earthy sunglasses, neutral colours, and subtle styles. Adding boots or casual sneakers makes the outfit suitable for both daytime and evening occasions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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