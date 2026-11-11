Shalmali Kholgade on life beyond the stage: How fitness, creative hobbies and fashion help her find balance amid a busy music career | Interview

Singer Shalmali Kholgade brings the same spirit of experimentation to her life off stage as she does to her music. Known for her vibrant performances and distinctive personality, she enjoys exploring different interests and finding her own rhythm amid a busy schedule. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Shalmali opens up about her approach to life and fitness, the importance of finding balance amid a demanding career, and the personal choices that help her stay grounded and connected to herself. (Also read: Jennifer Winget reveals her skincare secrets, quick beauty hack for glowing skin and fashion mantra she swears by | Interview ) What is Shalmali Kholgade’s fitness philosophy Sharing her mantra for a healthy lifestyle, Shalmali says, “I’ve come to realise that three things are non-negotiable in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle – at least six hours of sleep, although eight is what I always aim for, timely and balanced meals, and some form of physical activity. This needn’t be a traditional workout. It could even be a walk around town, a sport or a dance rehearsal.” The singer adds, “These three things have helped me be more productive when I work, positive when I’m interacting with people and instilled a sense of confidence in me.” Shalmali is an early riser and likes to begin her day with movement. Her fitness routine includes running, strength training at the gym, Pilates and EMS. She also enjoys experimenting with different activities to keep exercise interesting.

Running, strength training and pickleball “I’m up early most days. You’ll either find me opening the gym or running on the road. Running is the one thing that clears my head before the day gets noisy. The gym keeps me strong for long shows and constant travel,” she says. The singer has also recently taken up pickleball. “I’ve recently also started playing pickleball, and I’m getting rather good at it,” she adds. For Shalmali, the biggest shift has been moving away from viewing fitness as an obligation. “I’ve stopped looking at fitness as a routine or chore. I love being physically active, so I look forward to it and also keep switching things up to keep it interesting,” she explains. Knitting, crocheting and art for mental well-being Beyond physical activity, Shalmali has found comfort in creative pursuits. “I have what may seem like an unhealthy obsession with knitting and crocheting. All my mornings begin with at least an hour to two of knitting. I sit at a Starbucks near my home and knit. It’s the most calming activity. I am completely with my thoughts and my project,” she says. She describes these quiet hours as a time to reflect, make plans and explore new ideas. The process also gives her the satisfaction of creating something with her own hands.

Writing music is another way she processes her emotions and relieves tension. “Writing music has also been a very helpful tool to express myself and thereby, a lot of times, relieve tension,” she shares. Her creative interests have recently expanded to fashion, with Shalmali taking online and offline courses and exploring physical and digital artwork. “Art in general has an extraordinarily therapeutic effect on me,” she adds. Shalmali’s fashion and style mantra When it comes to fashion, Shalmali describes her personal style as edgy yet comfortable. “I’d say my style is edgy whilst being comfortable, but never boring. So in the studio, you’ll mostly find me in oversized tees with relaxed denims or joggers. On stage, you’d find me in variations of bifurcates as it helps me move freely,” she says. Her fascination with the intersection of fashion and music has also grown into a more hands-on interest. The singer reveals that she has been sketching her stage outfits for the past two years and is increasingly keen to explore this creative avenue. Talking about one of her most memorable style transformations, Shalmali says, “In July 2020, I went from having long locks to a pixie cut. One of the most liberating and powerful feelings I’ve experienced. I felt more like myself. In November that year, I coloured my hair silver. That felt even better,” she recalls.

Shalmali’s pixie cut and silver hair marked a bold, liberating style transformation. (Instagram)

For the singer, these changes went beyond experimenting with her appearance. They represented a period of self-discovery and greater confidence. She also associates this phase with working on her English albums, 2X Side A and 2X Side B. As for a fashion trend she would love to see return, Shalmali has a clear favourite: “Bell-bottom jeans! So flattering!” Simple skincare habits she swears by Shalmali prefers to keep her skincare routine uncomplicated, with hydration, cleansing and a few essential products forming the foundation of her regimen. “Before I mention any products, I’d say having ample water – three to four litres of water every day – is extremely important. Then, taking off every bit of makeup after a show, however late it gets, is a non-negotiable,” she says. Her daily routine includes a serum, moisturiser and sunscreen, while her nighttime routine follows a similar approach without sunscreen. She also prefers water-based moisturisers. However, she believes that one everyday habit makes the biggest difference. “Lastly, sleep does more for my skin than any product I own,” she adds.