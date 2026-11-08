Is your 10-step skincare routine hurting your skin? A dermatologist reveals everything about need-based care

What is a dermatologist-recommended skincare routine? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Does healthy skin really need a shelf full of products? For years, skincare advice has encouraged consumers to build increasingly elaborate routines, layering cleansers, toners, essences, serums, exfoliants, and moisturizers. Yet the number of products in a routine tells us very little about how well it supports the skin.

A more useful starting point is to ask what the skin actually needs. Is it dry, acne-prone, sensitive, or showing uneven pigmentation? Does each product address a specific concern, or does it duplicate something already in the routine? This is the principle behind need-based skincare: choosing products with a clear purpose and using them consistently.

A growing market and more complex choices India’s skincare market continues to expand. Euromonitor International’s May 2026 Skin Care in India report recorded 13% value growth in 2025, reaching ₹32,210 crore in retail sales.

Mintel research published in August 2024 found that 23% of Indian Gen Z consumers aged 18–27 struggled to select suitable skincare products. It also found that 33% were increasingly prioritizing lifestyle changes, such as healthier diets and better sleep, over products to manage their skin concerns.

These findings point to consumer uncertainty and a broader interest in skin health. They do not, by themselves, establish that elaborate routines are disappearing. Instead, they highlight the need for clearer guidance about which products are useful, for whom, and why. What minimal skincare really means? Minimal skincare has no fixed number of products. Someone with healthy, comfortable skin may need only a basic routine, while someone with acne, rosacea, or pigmentation may need several complementary treatments. The aim is to remove unnecessary steps without overlooking necessary care.

“It is also important to distinguish fewer products from fewer ingredients,” Dermatologist Dr Chytra V Anand, co-founderof SKINQ, tells Health Shots.

A well-formulated moisturizer can combine humectants, barrier-supporting lipids, and other useful ingredients. Similarly, a serum with a short ingredient list isn't automatically gentler or more effective. The right question is whether the finished formula suits the individual’s skin and delivers its intended benefit.

Why overdoing skincare can be counterproductive? Repeated exfoliation, frequent product changes and layering several potentially irritating treatments can leave skin dry, uncomfortable or inflamed. This is especially true for skin of color, where irritation can trigger post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

“A routine intended to improve uneven tone may therefore create additional dark marks if it is poorly tolerated,” says the expert.

Persistent burning, redness, itching, or peeling should prompt a reassessment of the routine. Don't accept these symptoms as proof that a product is working. Simplifying also makes it easier to identify which products help and which may be causing a problem.