Address dullness, dark spots and other skin concerns before Diwali: A guide to facials and skin treatments to get the festive-ready glow

“However, not every facial is suitable for everyone,” highlights Dr Gupta. “Excessive scrubbing, aggressive extractions, unfamiliar products or strong exfoliating ingredients can trigger irritation, particularly in people with sensitive or acne-prone skin. A facial can improve the appearance of the skin temporarily, but it will not necessarily treat persistent pigmentation, deep acne scars or other underlying concerns.”

According to the dermatologist, a facial may be a reasonable starting point for people experiencing temporary dullness, dryness or dehydration . Hydrating facials can help improve the skin’s surface moisture and leave it looking fresher and smoother. Certain professionally administered treatments also involve gentle exfoliation to remove accumulated dead skin cells.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akriti Gupta - the founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic, Gujrawalan Town and Yamuna Vihar, New Delhi – points out that the secret to radiant skin is not chasing a quick fix, but understanding your skin’s concerns and choosing a treatment that is best suited for you.

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With Diwali just around the corner, the festive calendar is filling up with family gatherings, parties and picture-perfect moments, and many are hoping to put their best face forward with brighter, smoother-looking skin. Numerous options available today can make it tempting to try the latest trending treatment in pursuit of that coveted festive glow. But before booking an appointment, it is worth taking a step back.

Chemical peels for selected pigmentation and texture concerns Chemical peels use specific acids to exfoliate the skin in a controlled manner. Depending on the formulation and depth, they may help address uneven skin tone, certain acne marks, superficial pigmentation and rough texture. The choice of peel depends on the individual's skin type, the condition being treated and the likelihood of irritation or post-inflammatory pigmentation.

Dr Gupta notes, “People with Indian skin tones need particular care when considering exfoliating procedures because inflammation can sometimes leave behind darker patches. Stronger peels are not automatically more effective or appropriate. A dermatologist should assess the skin and explain the expected recovery period before recommending treatment.”

She also adds that timing is equally important. Peeling, redness, dryness and sensitivity can occur after treatment, making an aggressive peel shortly before a major celebration an unnecessary risk.

Laser treatments for specific skin concerns Laser and light-based procedures may be considered for selected pigmentation problems, acne scars, uneven texture, redness or unwanted hair, depending on the device and indication. These treatments work differently from facials and chemical peels, and the results depend on the concern being addressed, the technology used and the individual's skin characteristics.

“Laser treatment is not a universal solution for every dark spot or acne mark. Some pigmentation conditions, including melasma, require careful assessment because heat and inflammation may aggravate them in certain individuals. The choice of device, treatment settings and aftercare are particularly important for darker skin tones,” explains the dermatologist.

Depending on the procedure, recovery may involve temporary redness, swelling, sensitivity or crusting. Multiple sessions may also be needed, so a laser appointment should not be treated as a guaranteed shortcut to festive-ready skin.

How early should you plan your treatment? Dr Gupta advises, “Ideally, festive skin preparation should begin several weeks in advance, particularly when a person is considering a peel or laser procedure for the first time. This allows time for consultation, treatment planning and recovery. Someone with only a few days left may be better served by a familiar, gentle skincare routine than by experimenting with an unfamiliar procedure.”

Ultimately, festive skincare should be personalised. The goal is not to do the maximum number of treatments before Diwali, but to choose the right treatment for the right concern at the right time. Healthy, comfortable skin is a better starting point than an aggressive last-minute attempt at perfection.

“I advise patients not to combine several new treatments in the hope of getting faster results. Introducing too many active ingredients or procedures at once can compromise the skin barrier and increase the risk of irritation. Daily sunscreen, suitable moisturising and avoiding harsh home remedies remain important, even when professional treatments are part of the routine,” the dermatologist concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Akriti Gupta is a highly qualified dermatologist and cosmetologist with over a decade of clinical experience, primarily practicing at Jivisha Clinic in Yamuna Vihar, East Delhi. She specialises in anti-ageing treatments, acne solutions, laser procedures, and advanced skincare therapies.