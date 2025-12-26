Transform your day with just 10 minutes of meditation: Know from a yoga expert

Meditation isn’t limited to those who feel stressed all day; it’s equally beneficial for anyone seeking calm, focus, and emotional balance. Pausing even for 10 minutes can feel nearly impossible. Packed schedules, constant notifications, and mental overload leave the mind exhausted and overstimulated. Yet small changes, such as dedicating just 10 minutes a day to meditation, can significantly affect how you respond to daily stressors and restore a sense of peace and control. Meditation for transforming your daily routine(Freepik)

Saurabh Bothra, who is a yoga teacher and the co-founder of Habuild, tells Health Shots, “Beyond emotional well-being, meditation has also been linked to enhancement in areas of the brain associated with attention, focus, and emotional regulation.” He breaks down the small changes to make for a measurable improvement in your everyday life:

What do 10 minutes of meditation a day do?

The yoga expert advises you to start your day with a quick 10-minute meditation practice instead of checking email, managing notifications, and taking your daily pills. You may include breathing meditation to reduce cortisol levels. By practising meditation regularly, you may experience calm even on a hectic day.

How to increase mental clarity and focus?

Meditation strengthens the mind’s ability to return to the task at hand, even amid frequent distractions. Research published in the journal Biomedicines shows that meditation can enhance activity in the prefrontal cortex, the brain region responsible for decision-making, concentration, and problem-solving. As a result, you may experience clearer thinking, fewer mental detours, and smoother transitions between tasks. Over time, the mind learns to pause, refocus, and move forward with greater clarity during busy days.

What is an immediate reaction to stress?

Stressful situations can trigger instant reactions. However, by meditating every day, you can train your mind. The brain’s emotional alarm system, the amygdala, becomes less reactive with consistent training, leading to fewer moments of irritability and emotional vulnerability. Meditation can strengthen the ability to stay centred and composed, whether it’s managing work stress or any personal conflicts.

What increases energy levels?

The expert advises incorporating meditation to support the parasympathetic nervous system and increase oxygen flow by encouraging slow, intentional breathing, thereby allowing the body to conserve energy.

What improves your sleep quality?

Incorporating meditation into the morning or evening routine can help quiet mental clutter and signal the body to unwind. Over time, this method can support better sleep quality, creating a positive cycle of rest, recovery, and improved daytime functioning. The yoga expert says that a 10-minute meditation practice may still seem minor, but it brings calm to busy mornings, steadiness to decision-making, and peace to moments of stress.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)