Turn ChatGPT into your personal weight loss coach: AI expert shares 6 prompts for a 30-day plan that actually works
Angela, who got into better shape using ChatGPT as her personal trainer in 30 days, than she did in 2 years at the gym, shares the exact prompts she used.
Losing weight is hard - but staying consistent, motivated and on track can be even harder, especially when you’re training alone without a personal trainer to guide you. From stalled progress to decision fatigue, many people give up not because they lack discipline, but because they lack structure and support. Now, with smarter AI tools, it’s possible to recreate that guidance at home - using personalised plans tailored to your goals, lifestyle and limitations, without needing a gym membership or expensive coaching.
Angela, a researcher, marketing expert and serial entrepreneur with deep expertise in AI tools and prompt design, has shared a set of ChatGPT prompts for a six-step, structured weight loss guide that is both effective and personalised, and shows progress in just 30 days - and doesn’t require a gym subscription at all.
In an Instagram post shared on January 8, the AI expert explains, “ChatGPT got me in better shape in 30 days than the gym did in two years. No crowded lockers. No expensive subscriptions. Just 6 smart prompts and real results. Try this for 30 days. You might not need your gym, your app, or your excuses anymore.”
Step 1: Personal context first
According to Angela, the first step in creating a structured weight loss guide is to clearly outline your personal context to ChatGPT - including your fitness goals, current fitness level, available equipment and the time you can train each day - to receive a truly personalised plan.
Here’s her exact prompt:
“You’re a personal trainer building a plan just for me.
Here’s what you need to know:
– My fitness goal: [lose fat / gain strength / build mobility]
– My current level: [beginner / intermediate / recovering from injury]
– Equipment I have: [yoga mat, resistance bands, no equipment]
– Time available per day: [30 min max]
– Any injuries or limitations: [e.g. bad knees]
Ask any other questions you need to make it fully personalised.”
Step 2: Weekly structure
The next step is to work on a weekly training structure catered to your personal requirements, limitations and fitness goals. Here’s the prompt Angela used:
“Based on my info, build a weekly training structure (Mon–Sun).
Include:
– Focus of each day (strength, mobility, cardio, rest)
– Why this split works
– How to stay consistent even on low-energy days”
Step 3: Daily workouts
Based on this weekly structure, Angela recommends asking AI to design a 30-minute daily workout plan tailored to your specific fitness goals, with clear progression built in week by week. This is the prompt she used:
“Now create a 30-minute workout for each day.
Keep it:
– Simple enough to do at home
– Effective for my specific goal
– Focused on progression week by week
Add tips for form and alternatives if I get tired.”
Step 4: Mindset and accountability
Sometimes, the hardest part of achieving fitness goals is staying motivated when progress feels slow or isn’t immediately visible - which is where a coach can make all the difference. Angela’s trick is to turn AI into her personal coach, using it for daily motivation and accountability check-ins with the following prompt:
“Act like my coach.
Give me a weekly mindset reminder, 3 motivational check-ins, and 1 reflection prompt to keep momentum and track progress.”
Step 5: Realistic meal guidance
Nutrition plays a crucial role in any fitness journey, and using AI as a virtual nutritionist can be a game changer. Here’s the exact prompt Angela used:
“You’re a no-BS nutritionist.
Based on my goal and dietary preferences, suggest:
– 3 breakfast options, 3 lunches, 3 dinners
– No calorie counting
– Focus on high energy, balanced meals
– Simple ingredients, nothing fancy”
Step 6: Check in and adjust
Weekly check-ins are necessary for your progress, in order to determine which methods work for you and the ones that need reworking. This is the prompt Angela used:
“Every Sunday, act like my coach and ask me:
– What worked this week?
– What felt hard?
– Did I hit my goal?
Then adjust the plan for next week, based on my feedback.”
