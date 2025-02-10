Turning on TV or handing phone to your toddlers to keep them busy? Study reveals why it's dangerous

Screen time is increasing worldwide at an unprecedented rate, and it’s alarming to see even toddlers falling victim to it. Toddlers stay engrossed and glued to the screen.(Shutterstock)

With fast-paced lifestyles, parents are busy and resort to handing gadgets to their toddlers or turning on the TV to keep them occupied. Because of this, toddlers are regularly exposed to screens, which can have harmful effects. A study has revealed that prolonged screen exposure in children is detrimental to their language development.

Poor language development

The study analysed toddler's screentime, based on their parent's surveys. Toddlers aged 12 to 48 months were exposed to an hour of daily screen time on average. Television is one of the most common screens exposed. This also includes background TV, when TV is on but not directly watched.

The study showed that toddlers who had a high screen time had poor language skills. It took them longer to start speaking clearly and they learned fewer words. The study reminded that this happens because, with screens, toddlers don't get to participate in any kind of social interaction that is essential for developing language skills.

How to combat this problem

Much like how the study findings highlighted the problem, it also showed the solution. Toddlers who were read to or spent time with adults while using screens, like watching educational content together, developed better language skills. These activities encourage talking and learning, which helps improve language development.

Parental involvement is important to mitigate the harms of screens. Just as the findings revealed, parents reading to their toddlers or engaging with them during screen time can boost language skills. These interactions channel opportunities for meaningful conversations and learning. This also counteracts the negative effects of excessive screen exposure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.