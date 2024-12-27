Screen time, sleep and behavioural issues: Is that a vicious cycle in children?

For the younger generation, the pull of the screen is stronger than ever before. However, according to a recent study led by Dr. Shujin Zhou, Shanghai Normal University, screen time might be affecting them more than we previously thought. Especially sleep patterns and behaviours in preschoolers can be influenced by the time they spent on their screens. Also read | New research shows reducing screen time drastically improves your child's mental wellbeing in just 2 weeks Sleep patterns and behaviours in preschoolers can be influenced by the time they spent on their screens. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study, published in Early Child Development and Care stresses on the way screen time can affect a child's sleep patterns and sleep quality, further leading to behavioural issues. Lead researcher Dr. Shujin Zhou, a doctor of psychology at Shanghai Normal, said, "Poor sleep may be due to postponed bedtimes caused by screen viewing and the disruption of sleep patterns due to overstimulation and blue-light exposure. Screen use might also displace time that could have been spent sleeping and increase levels of physiological and psychological arousal, leading to difficulties in falling asleep."

The study was conducted on 571 mothers of preschool children in Shanghai. The study was mainly done on three key areas - screen time consumption, sleep patterns, and behavioral challenges.

The participants recorded the time that their children were exposed to the screen, across multiple mediums. Then they participated in assessments related to behavioral issues, including hyperactive attention difficulties, emotional symptoms. Even the sleep patterns were recorded.

The study observed that boys had higher levels of hyperactivity problems and peer-related issues compared to girls of their age. This further denoted the presence of gendered differences in the way that screen time can affect children.

Is your child hooked to the screen? (Pexels)

What excessive screen exposure can do to a child’s behaviour?

The study observed the vicious cycle that gets started with excessive screen expsure in children. Their sleep patterns get affected, which further affects their behaviour. Children with behavioural issues start using more screen as a coping mechanism.

Dr. Shujin Zhou added, "The implications of our study are two-fold. First, controlling screen use in preschool-age children can help alleviate behavioral problems and poor sleep quality, and second, sleep interventions and treatments can be effective in mitigating the adverse effects of screen time on behavioral issues."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.