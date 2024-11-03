Creating a heart healthy environment in children, needs awareness about what it takes, and having a healthy family encourages other members too to adopt an active lifestyle. As a community, it is important to have open spaces, walking, jogging and cycling tracks while monitoring air and noise pollution also reduces the chances of heart diseases. Screen time limits, fun fitness ideas every parent needs to know for child's heart health (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lakshmy Menon, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Bengaluru's Bellandur, suggested the following screen-free activities to boost your kids’ heart health and build lasting wellness.

1. Activity and exercise :

Choosing activities for toddlers and children like running/ cycling/ skating etc. or enrolling them in disciplined sports activities keeps them active

Children and teenagers need at least 1-2 hours of vigorous physical activity which may include team sports/ games like tennis, badminton/swimming etc.

An active family becomes a good role model for children. If kids see parents on the go all the time, or they see them exercise it normalises it for them so that they too want to participate with them

Group activities with the family like going on a trek or a hike or pursuing outdoor games really help to bond as well as keep them fit.

Involve kids in doing chores around the house so that the amount of time on the couch is reduced.

We should allow kids to play outdoors. This not only keeps them engaged but also in top mental and physical health. One hour of physical activity per day is recommended for kids.(Pixabay)

2. Guidelines for eating less fat

Use techniques like grilling, broiling, shallow frying, or baking more often than deep frying.

Increase intake of fresh fruit and vegetables. Intelligent snacking which includes things like no-oil popcorn, lotus seeds like makhanas, fruit salad, or soups are encouraged.

Use fruits as desserts instead of high-fat high sugar preparations which include bakery products.

Treat the family once in a week or a month to a meal outside. Keep goals realistic and don't expect dramatic choices from the kids.

Unhealthy habits stay for life and affect an individual's mental health. Unregulated screen time can play havoc with your child's overall health and can have a negative impact on their personality as reduced physical activity could lead to increased risk of depression and lower wellbeing. It’s very essential for kids to be self-regulated in terms of gadget use and screen-time.(Pixabay)

3. Recommendations for screen time

Helping them to get off the screen, involves encouraging their interest in reading and pursuing other activities like debates, theater, outdoor games etc.

Under 2 years - zero screen time is recommended unless for a few minutes with family or friends. 2-5 years - no more than 1 hour per day, 5-8 years - no more than 2 hours per day except for doing homework. Any screen time that interferes with their physical activity is to be discouraged.

Introduction to social media is only after 13 years and active engagement is after 16-18 years.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.