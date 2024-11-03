Screen time limits, fun fitness ideas every parent needs to know for child's heart health
Say goodbye to couch potato habits: Check out this family guide on screen-free activities to boost your kids’ heart health and build lasting wellness
Creating a heart healthy environment in children, needs awareness about what it takes, and having a healthy family encourages other members too to adopt an active lifestyle. As a community, it is important to have open spaces, walking, jogging and cycling tracks while monitoring air and noise pollution also reduces the chances of heart diseases.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lakshmy Menon, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Bengaluru's Bellandur, suggested the following screen-free activities to boost your kids’ heart health and build lasting wellness.
1. Activity and exercise :
- Choosing activities for toddlers and children like running/ cycling/ skating etc. or enrolling them in disciplined sports activities keeps them active
- Children and teenagers need at least 1-2 hours of vigorous physical activity which may include team sports/ games like tennis, badminton/swimming etc.
- An active family becomes a good role model for children. If kids see parents on the go all the time, or they see them exercise it normalises it for them so that they too want to participate with them
- Group activities with the family like going on a trek or a hike or pursuing outdoor games really help to bond as well as keep them fit.
- Involve kids in doing chores around the house so that the amount of time on the couch is reduced.
2. Guidelines for eating less fat
- Use techniques like grilling, broiling, shallow frying, or baking more often than deep frying.
- Increase intake of fresh fruit and vegetables. Intelligent snacking which includes things like no-oil popcorn, lotus seeds like makhanas, fruit salad, or soups are encouraged.
- Use fruits as desserts instead of high-fat high sugar preparations which include bakery products.
- Treat the family once in a week or a month to a meal outside. Keep goals realistic and don't expect dramatic choices from the kids.
3. Recommendations for screen time
- Helping them to get off the screen, involves encouraging their interest in reading and pursuing other activities like debates, theater, outdoor games etc.
- Under 2 years - zero screen time is recommended unless for a few minutes with family or friends. 2-5 years - no more than 1 hour per day, 5-8 years - no more than 2 hours per day except for doing homework. Any screen time that interferes with their physical activity is to be discouraged.
- Introduction to social media is only after 13 years and active engagement is after 16-18 years.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
