Twinkle Khanna reveals she is 'suffering from hot flashes' at 51: Know all about this common symptom of menopause

Hot flushes, or hot flashes, are a common symptom experienced by many women during menopause. They are characterised by a sudden, intense feeling of warmth, typically around the face, neck, and chest. On May 30, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who has earlier spoken about ageing and the challenges women face, took to Instagram to share a post about them. Twinkle Khanna turned 51 in December 2024. She spoke about 'hot flushes' in a new Instagram post.

Sharing a happy picture of herself with her pet dog, Twinkle, who turned 51 on December 29, wrote in her caption, “Both of us are suffering. Me: Hot flushes. Him: Itchy ears. One of us is, as usual, chasing their own tail. Guess who.”

What is a hot flash?

According to Clevelandclinic.org, a hot flash is a sudden flare of intense heat, sweating, and flushed skin. It’s a common and uncomfortable vasomotor (making your blood vessels larger or smaller) symptom of menopause. Reportedly, as many as 3 in 4 women report having hot flashes in the years leading up to menopause (perimenopause). Hot flashes can feel different for everyone – while some women have mild and brief hot flashes, others have severe hot flashes that disrupt their lives.

What causes hot flashes?

The reason hot flashes occur isn’t clear, but experts say hormonal changes cause it. According to Clevelandclinic.org, hormonal changes are most likely the cause of hot flashes as there’s a connection between estrogen and body temperature: when estrogen levels decline during menopause, your body’s temperature regulation system can be disrupted, which can lead to sudden sensations of heat because your body may lose its ability to control its temperature. Other factors like stress, medication and your environment can also contribute to the intensity and frequency of hot flashes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.