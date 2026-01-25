Twinkle Khanna says menopause made her feel like ‘a phone with a faulty charger’; shares 8 supplements that helped her
Twinkle Khanna reflected on her evolving view of menopause at the age of 52, explaining how a targeted routine and a bunch of supplements have helped her.
Twinkle Khanna has been quite open about her menopause journey, and in her recent Instagram post shared on January 25, the former actress offered a glimpse into her everyday routine along with the supplements she says have delivered tangible results for her.
Posting three bare-faced selfies and looking radiant without makeup, the 52-year-old author reflected on how her view of menopause has evolved over the years, candidly acknowledging how challenging the phase can be for women and sharing the practices that helped her feel better.
The caption of the post read, “At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous. I once joked that menopause is a bigger b*tch than I have ever been. For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger.”
What helped her
Twinkle opened up about how she is navigating her menopause journey, sharing that for the longest time she felt like “a phone with a faulty charger,” but that adopting a structured routine and consistent self-care practices has helped her feel significantly better at present.
Her secret, she explained, isn’t a fleeting wellness fad like “accepting your age,” but a disciplined mix of structured workout routines, targeted health supplements, and a dose of intentionally unserious self-care - practices that support mental wellbeing and make it easier to not take life too seriously.
The former actress summed up, “I feel better now, not because I ‘accepted my age gracefully’ (whatever that means), but thanks to regular weight training, a small pharmacy’s worth of supplements, the joy and purpose I find in books (reading and writing) and because after 50 I’ve finally embraced my shallow side and play mahjong regularly with my girlfriends.”
Twinkle’s pick of supplements
Twinkle listed a range of supplements that have supported her through her menopause journey and that she continues to take, while noting that she is still considering the pros and cons of undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). She also stressed the importance of doing thorough research and consulting a doctor before starting any supplements, emphasising that these are not one-size-fits-all solutions.
She noted, “While I continue to mull over the pros and cons of HRT, here’s what I’m currently taking to survive this transition. Please do your research and check with your doctor. What works for me may not work for you.”
Here is her current supplement line-up:
- Coenzyme Q10
- NAD
- Omega-3
- Lion’s Mane
- Health & Hers Menopause Support Iron
- Vitamin D3
- Collagen
- Magnesium Glycinate
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
