UK surgeon explains how chewing slowly improves digestion: ‘Chew until the texture of your food is like…’

You know that moment when food arrives piping hot and tastes so good that you inhale and devour it without a second thought? That habit might feel satisfying in the moment, but it could be the very reason you’re left dealing with gas, cramps, bloating, or feeling uncomfortably full afterwards. Eating too fast and barely chewing doesn’t just make digestion harder - it also short-circuits your body’s fullness signals, making it easier to overeat without realising it. Chewing too fast can lead to gas, bloating, or cramping, according to Dr Rajan.(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down how slowing down at mealtimes and chewing food thoroughly can significantly improve digestive health. In an Instagram video shared on January 7, the surgeon explains how chewing slowly regulates appetite and satiety signalling, highlighting the connection between the gut and the nervous system.

Improves digestion

According to Dr Rajan, chewing slowly is one of the easiest ways to fix your digestion. He highlights that most people rush through meals and end up swallowing food that is barely chewed, which can contribute to gas, bloating, cramping, and overall digestive discomfort. When you slow down and chew thoroughly, digestion actually begins in the mouth - making it far easier for your digestive system to process once you swallow.

The surgeon explains, “Most people chew a few times and then swallow a partially intact Lego brick of food and then wonder why their gut doesn't behave. When you chew properly, you're predigesting and increasing the surface area of your food, so your stomach acid and digestive enzymes can actually do their job. This means better nutrient absorption and less undigested food hitting the colon. Chew badly. And then larger chunks of food reach your colon, which then means gas, cramping, bloating, and regret.”

Improves hormone signaling

The act of chewing is not just mechanical, Dr Rajan describes it as “hormonal foreplay.” Adequate chewing engages more taste receptors in the mouth and activates stretch receptors in the stomach, which together stimulate the release of appetite-regulating hormones that signal satiety - helping you recognise fullness earlier and curb overeating naturally.

He emphasises, “More chewing means more activation of taste receptors and stomach stretch receptors. Your gut then releases more GLP-1, PYY, and CCK, the appetite hormone. A 2014 study showed that slower eating increased fullness and boosted gut hormones linked to satiety.”

The nervous system link

Dr Rajan explains that when you inhale food like a vacuum cleaner, your body goes into fight or flight mode. On the other hand, slowing down helps your stomach relax and activates a parasympathetic state.

He explains, “Slowing down puts you into a rest and digest parasympathetic state. Your stomach relaxes. Blood flow to the gut increases, digestive enzyme secretion goes up, and gut motility improves. You actually digest better because your nervous system stops panicking.”

Risk of overeating

The surgeon also explains that the gut takes time to signal the brain that it’s full, creating a natural delay in satiety. If you eat too quickly and rush through your meal before this message kicks in, you’re far more likely to end up overeating.

He recommends, “Try this at your next meal. Chew until the texture of your food changes. Put the fork down between bites. Aim for at least a 15 to 20 minute meal. And no doom scrolling while you eat. Your brain can't register satiety whilst you're stalking your ex on Instagram.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.