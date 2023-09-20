We often avoid situations and events that we are uncomfortable with. This also becomes a part of our behavior, and we get labelled for running away from things that are difficult for us. But why do we avoid situations? "It's important to recognise that avoiding challenging situations may provide temporary relief, but it can hinder personal growth and fulfillment in the long run. By acknowledging avoidance patterns and working on developing healthier coping mechanisms and problem-solving skills, individuals can empower themselves to face challenges, build resilience, and lead more fulfilling lives. We can break free from avoidance and embrace personal growth. Breaking free from avoidance requires self-awareness, self-compassion, and a willingness to explore the underlying reasons behind the behavior. It's essential to challenge negative beliefs, develop healthier coping strategies, and gradually expose oneself to uncomfortable situations to build resilience and overcome avoidance patterns," wrote Therapist Lalitaa Suglani. Unmasking avoidance: Root causes of avoiding situations(Unsplash)

Here are a few root causes why we avoid situations:

Fear of rejection: When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes, the intense fear of rejection creeps into us very early in childhood. Often, in later stages of life, we avoid situations because we feel we will face rejections from there.

Learned behavior: Sometimes we are taught to avoid certain situations. Sometimes by the parents, or partners or caregivers, we are told to avoid situations that they had their trauma with. So, we imbibe that behavior in us.

Lack of boundaries: We also often lack boundaries to disagree when we want to. The loss of control in the behavior makes us want to avoid situations that we know will push our limits.

Lack of coping skills: The fear of not being able to cope with situations that events may unfold makes us want to stay back home and practice avoidance.

Anxiety and overwhelm: Some situations may overwhelm us and act as triggers to our anxiety issues. Hence, we avoid those situations.

