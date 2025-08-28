Up to 40% off on bestselling protein powders, creatine powders, and more supplements

In today’s fitness-driven world, choosing the right supplements can make all the difference in achieving your health and performance goals. Good news for all the health and fitness enthusiasts. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on its wide range of protein powders and creatine powders. Time to gear up for your healthy diet and make the most of this deal. Add the best protein powder for muscle building and achieve your fitness goals in 2025.(Adobe Stock)

From muscle recovery to strength building, the right blend of protein powders, creatine powders, and essential nutrition products has become a must-have for athletes, gym enthusiasts, and even beginners starting their fitness journey. So, here are our top 8 picks.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey delivers high-quality whey protein concentrate and isolate to support lean muscle growth and faster recovery. Enriched with essential amino acids and digestive enzymes, it ensures better absorption and improved performance. Athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts rely on this supplement for muscle repair after intense workouts. With low fat and carbs, it fits perfectly into a balanced diet. Build strength, boost endurance, and achieve your fitness goals with this premium whey protein.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder offers clinically tested enhanced absorption with Biozyme technology for maximum results. Designed for Indian fitness enthusiasts, it fuels muscle growth, improves recovery, and minimizes bloating. Each scoop delivers high protein content with essential amino acids to support strength and performance. Low in carbs and fats, it’s ideal for athletes targeting lean muscle. Trusted for quality and results, MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey helps you train harder, recover faster, and achieve long-lasting fitness goals.

Wellcore Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder enhances strength, stamina, and muscle endurance for peak performance. Its micronised form dissolves easily and absorbs quickly, making it effective for athletes and bodybuilders. Regular use boosts energy during high-intensity workouts and helps improve recovery. This pure, unflavoured creatine supports lean muscle mass development without additives or fillers. Stay energized, maximize power output, and achieve your training goals with Wellcore’s premium quality creatine monohydrate powder.

GNC Pro Performance Creatine Monohydrate supports muscle strength, performance, and endurance with its pure, tested formula. Each serving provides a clinically proven dose of creatine to fuel intense training sessions. It helps replenish ATP levels, boosts workout energy, and promotes lean muscle development. With easy mixability and fast absorption, this supplement is ideal for athletes aiming to push their limits. Stay consistent, train harder, and achieve superior strength gains with GNC’s trusted Pro Performance Creatine.

WHEYMILL 100% Whey Protein Isolate offers ultra-pure protein with rapid absorption to fuel muscle recovery and growth. Low in carbs and fat, it’s perfect for athletes seeking a lean body transformation. Packed with essential amino acids and BCAAs, it promotes faster recovery after intense workouts. Its clean, high-quality formula makes it ideal for professionals and beginners alike. Support strength, endurance, and overall fitness with this fast-digesting whey protein isolate for maximum training performance.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Micronized Creatine Powder is one of the most trusted supplements worldwide for enhancing strength, power, and performance. Its micronized formula ensures faster absorption and smooth mixability without clumping. This pure creatine monohydrate boosts energy levels during heavy lifting, HIIT, and endurance training. Ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, it supports lean muscle mass and recovery. Achieve consistent results, maximize power output, and train with confidence using ON’s premium creatine powder.

Isopure 100% Creatine Monohydrate delivers pure, high-quality creatine to support strength, endurance, and lean muscle growth. Its unflavoured, fast-dissolving formula makes it easy to add to shakes or water. Regular use enhances energy production during workouts, improves recovery, and increases athletic performance. With no fillers or additives, it’s ideal for fitness enthusiasts who want clean supplementation. Stay strong, push harder, and achieve your fitness goals with Isopure’s trusted creatine monohydrate powder.

Fast&Up Creatine Monohydrate Powder boosts strength, stamina, and performance with its premium-quality formulation. Its fast-absorbing creatine enhances ATP regeneration, helping athletes power through high-intensity workouts. Unflavoured and easy to mix, it fits seamlessly into pre- or post-workout nutrition. By supporting muscle endurance, reducing fatigue, and aiding recovery, it empowers fitness enthusiasts to achieve peak results. Trusted by professionals, Fast&Up creatine is your go-to supplement for building strength and improving overall workout efficiency.

FAQ for protein powder Who should use protein powder? Protein powders are suitable for: Fitness enthusiasts and athletes looking to build muscle. People aiming for weight management. Vegetarians/vegans who may lack protein from diet. Busy individuals who need a quick and convenient source of protein.

What are the different types of protein powder? Whey Protein: Fast-digesting, ideal post-workout. Casein Protein: Slow-digesting, good for nighttime use. Plant-Based Protein: Made from soy, pea, or rice, suitable for vegans. Blends: Combination of multiple sources for balanced absorption.

When is the best time to take protein powder? Post-workout: For faster muscle recovery. Morning: To kickstart metabolism. Between meals: To curb hunger. Before bed (casein): To prevent muscle breakdown overnight.

How much protein powder should I take daily? The general recommendation is 20–30 grams per serving. Daily intake depends on age, activity level, and goals. A common guideline: Sedentary adults: 0.8 g/kg of body weight Active adults/athletes: 1.2–2.0 g/kg of body weight

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.