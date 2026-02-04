Urmila Matondkar turns 52: When birthday girl warned youngsters 'not go on starvation diet and spoil their health'

As Urmila Matondkar celebrated her 52nd birthday on February 4, fans were once again marvelling at her age-defying beauty. While the actor and politician has been a fitness inspiration for decades, her approach to health has always been rooted in common sense rather than chasing fleeting trends. Also read | Twinkle Khanna's ‘old-fashioned’ fitness secrets are more than just dieting or exercising, they are actually very simple Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: As she rings in another year, Urmila continues to inspire a generation to trade starvation for sustainable weight loss.

Rejecting the size-zero craze Back in 2008, when the 'size-zero' phenomenon was sweeping through the fashion and film industries, Urmila stood as a voice of reason. During an event in Pune, she addressed the growing obsession among young girls to achieve extreme thinness at any cost. Rather than endorsing shortcuts, Urmila shared that her toned physique was the result of a disciplined lifestyle, not deprivation.

Urmila Matondkar's message remains more relevant than ever in the age of social media filters and crash diets. Here is what she said, “More than staying slim, I aim for a healthy body, I am also thankful to god for good genes. I would advice youngsters not go on starvation diet and spoil their health. They should rather eat healthy and exercise.”

Urmila's secret? Home-cooked Maharashtrian meals While many celebrities often credit exotic superfoods for their fitness, Urmila remained a staunch advocate for traditional Indian cuisine. She attributed her metabolism and stamina to her roots, specifically her traditional Maharashtrian diet.

According to the actor, her secret to staying in shape was wholesome nutrition and sticking to simple, home-cooked meals: “Thankfully, our (Maharashtrian) diet is not very greasy or heavy. At the same time, it is wholesome, perhaps I am able to maintain because I stick to home-cooked food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.