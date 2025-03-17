US woman at 109 kg hated how she looked at her engagement: Watch her inspiring 33 kg weight loss transformation

A US-based fitness influencer, Dulce Hernandez, documents her fitness journey on Instagram. On January 30, she shared a video of her weight loss transformation journey, in which she confessed that she hated how she looked when she got engaged. So, she put in the work to be the best version of herself. US-based fitness influencer, Dulce Hernandez, went for 109 kg to 76 kg.

During her engagement, Dulceweighed 240 pounds, approximately 109 kg. When she realised she did not like how she looked, she decided to take matters into her own hands and put in the work, including eating right and working out. Let's see her transformation journey.

From 109 kg to 76 kg! An incredible weight loss transformation

The clip begins with the fitness influencer getting engaged. At the time, she used to weigh 240 pounds/109 kg. The video then shows several snippets of Dulce before the transformation. The post also featured a clip of her deadlifting a whole stack of weights, running to complete her cardio targets, doing burpees, walking to complete the daily step count, and climbing ropes for core strength. In the end, she showed off her transformation after losing 33 kg.

Dulce posted the clip with the caption, “240 lbs. I got engaged, and I hated how I looked...I knew a change had to be made ASAP…So, I put in the work. I'm 168 lbs, and the work continues. This is your reminder to keep going.” The influencer added that she loves looking back and seeing all of the progress she has made and is grateful for where she is today. Reminding all of us to pause and take a moment to appreciate the efforts you have put in from the beginning. “I decided to change my lifestyle, not just be on a ‘diet’ once a month,” she added.

Walk 10,000 steps to aid your weight loss journey

While nutrition and hitting the gym are essential steps during your weight loss journey, walking 10,000 steps is also a crucial step you shouldn't forget.

